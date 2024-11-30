Durant Celebrates 15th Annual Olio Nuovo Festival

Durant, home to the Durant Vineyards Winery & Tasting Room and Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, announced the return of its 15th annual Olio Nuovo Festival (olio nuovo is Italian for new, or freshly milled oil). The festival, celebrating the season’s olive harvest, will take place November 1-30, 2024, showcasing the award-winning Durant Olive Mill extra virgin olive oil — all with a distinctly Italian twist.



“We’re so excited to be celebrating 15 years of our annual Olio Nuovo festival, which honors culinary artistry, the rich traditions surrounding olive oil production, and the strong sense of community we have here in Oregon wine country,” said owner, Paul Durant. “As the only commercial olive oil producer in the state, we’re looking forward to sharing these experiences with our guests as we continue building on the legacy of olive oil production in Oregon.”



This year’s festivities include:



Feast Olio: This immersive culinary experience begins with an exclusive tour of the Durant Olive Mill while sipping Durant Vineyards sparkling wine. Following the tour, guests will enjoy an elevated 7-course olive oil-centric Italian supper with wine pairings, prepared by Durant’s resident chefs, Eric Bartle and Sara Kundelius. This event takes place the first four Saturdays in November (November 2, 9, 16, 23) from 11am - 2pm and seating is limited. Reservations are available here. $175 per person.





Oeno & Olio Tasting: Oeno (Latin for “wine”), is paired with Olio (“oil” in Italian) for special tastings that will be the first four weekends (Saturday and Sunday) in November at 12 noon. Guests will enjoy a fun communal tasting while they partake of fresh bruschetta and explore Durant’s estate grown and crafted wines alongside Durant extra virgin olive oils. Seatings are limited. Reservations are available here. $65 per person.





Food & Wine Pavilion: Visitors will enjoy live music, Durant Vineyards wine, Italian offerings from local restaurants, and Arbequina ice cream from Durant’s long-time partners, Salt & Straw in this heated Food & Wine Pavilion. The pavilion is open during the first 4 weekends (Saturday and Sunday) of November from 10am - 4pm. Free admission.





Holiday Marketplace: The marketplace showcases the area’s top artists, makers and fine food producers. Visitors are invited to shop featured artisans as well as the Durant Farm Shop’s selection of olive oil, wine, culinary and home goods, gift boxes, holiday décor and more. Free admission.





Olive Mill Tours: Guided tours of Oregon’s only olioteca are offered daily in November, this behind-the-scenes look offers an exploration into growing olives in the Northwest, and a chance to see the mill in action! For visitors’ safety, the mill will be blocked off while the mill and large equipment is running, but guests will be able to see the operation in action and taste the fresh Olio Nuovo (new oil). Note: olive harvest is dictated by nature, so the mill may not be running during all tours. However, there’s still a lot to learn, taste and enjoy! Hours: Mon - Fri at 11 am; Saturday and Sundays at 11 am and 2 pm. The tours include olive oil tasting.





Self-Guided Olive Oil Tasting: Visitors to the Durant Farm Shop can enjoy a self-guided exploration of the distinct flavors of freshly milled extra virgin olive oil. Sample each olive variety, side-by-side, exploring the unique flavor characteristics found in the various olive cultivars. Participants can also get cooking and pairing advice from Durant’s educated staff members while shopping the selection of Durant extra virgin olive oil – from small gift bottles to full gallon sizes. Free admission.





Holiday Decor at the Nursery; daily 10 am – 4 pm throughout November: Durant’s nursery and greenhouses will be transformed into a whimsical winter plant and flower market filled with fresh greenery, an expanded selection of seasonal plants for the home, gifts for gardeners and so much more. Visitors will find fresh cut olive branches from the Durant orchard, festive olive crowns and Durant-crafted holiday wreaths featuring olive foliage. Complimentary greenery/holiday decor demonstrations are also available. Sign up online here. Free admission.





Olio Grand Finale on Saturday, November 30, 10am - 4pm: This event will celebrate the end of the Olio Nuovo Festival and kick off the beginning of the Holiday Season at the Farm. Available for purchase will be Oysters & Olio (freshly shucked oysters with an olio drizzle), and two newly released Durant Vineyards sparkling wines (available by the glass or bottle). The Olio Grand Finale will also feature a pictures-with-Santa fundraiser, holiday shopping, and more!





This year’s 15th annual festivities also include special collaborations that take place at local restaurants:



Olio Soiree at Stillwater (November 8, 6-9pm): Stillwater restaurant in downtown McMinnville will host an Italian-inspired evening of food, wine, and music. The event will feature wine from Durant Vineyards and olive oil from Durant Olive Mill. Reservations are available here. $160 per person.





Red Hills Market will showcase Durant olive oil each Monday during their Locals Night event, and there will be a Durant Olio Nuovo Pop-up during Red Hills Market’s Tap Takeover on Thursday, November 21. Durant Olive Oil cupcakes will be featured in the bakery case all month long. Also at Red Hills Market, guests will be able to sample and purchase Durant olive oils daily.



For more information and a full lineup of events, visit: https://durantoregon.com/olio-nuovo/



For high-res images, visit (credit: Airen Vandevoort / Durant at Red Ridge Farms): https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13L0uLM5HRldTuvxtlQsj7BxYqDn5Rmap?usp=share_link



About Durant

Founded in 1973 in scenic Dayton, Ore., Durant includes Durant Vineyards Winery & Tasting Room, charming accommodations at the two-bedroom Stonycrest Cottage, and Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, Durant Olive Mill. As pioneers in Oregon's wine-making industry, the Durant family has become renowned for bright Pinot Gris, lively Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Brut, and food-friendly Pinot Noir. In 2008, Durant founded Durant Olive Mill, consisting of 17 acres of olive trees and a state-of-the-art Italian olive mill. Durant Olive Mill is the premier purveyor of Oregon milled extra virgin olive oil and home to the annual Olio Nuovo Festival. Year-round, visitors are invited to stroll the grounds to see the beautiful gardens, hedges and koi pond, peruse the artful garden pottery for sale and admire the fragrant plantings of rosemary, lavender and other herbs. For more information or to purchase Durant goods online, visit: https://durantoregon.com/.