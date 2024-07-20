Drink Pink 2024

Join us for the 11th Annual Drink Pink Rosé Festival at the stunning Youngberg Hill Inn & Winery located in the McMinnville AVA! Prepare to drink the best Rosés in the valley while enjoying live music by Billy D and The Hoodoos, amazing food provided by Los Kopitos and local craft & food vendors!



To top it off, we are thrilled to announce that we are partnering with With Courage again, a local non-profit that supports families in Yamhill County who have been impacted by a breast cancer diagnosis. They offer care packages, online and in person support as well as financial assistance. View below for ways to support With Courage while at Drink Pink!





GENERAL ADMISSION: $75

Patton Valley & Youngberg Wine Club Members: $60



(Patton Valley club members, login to get your discount. Youngberg club members, check your email or request your code from lori@youngberghill.com )



General admission includes a GoVino glass, all tastings, a food voucher for a lovely meal at one of our food trucks, live music and access to our craft vendors.





VIP ADMISSION: $125

Patton Valley & youngberg Wine Club Members: $110



(Patton Valley club members, login to get your discount. Youngberg club members, check your email or request your code from lori@youngberghill.com )



VIP admission includes preferred parking, Drink Pink insulated wine glass, exclusive VIP seating area with shade on Youngberg’s stunning wrap around porch overlooking their vineyard, all tastings, a food voucher for a meal at one of our food trucks, live music and access to our craft vendors.





