Location:Left Coast Estate
Map:4225 N. Pacific Hwy., Rickreall, OR 97371
Phone: 503-831-4916
Email:jason@leftcoastcellars.com
Website:https://shop.leftcoastwine.com/product/exploration-of-pinot-noir
All Dates:Nov 15, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Culinary Series: Winemaker dinner

Experience the versatility of Pinot Noir, a remarkable grape variety known for its ability to express a wide range of flavors and characteristics. Pinot Noir adapts beautifully to various climates and winemaking techniques, whether it's the bright, berry-forward notes or the deeper, more complex expressions. At Left Coast, we celebrate this diversity and showcase how Pinot Noir can evolve from vibrant and fruity to rich and earthy, making it a perfect pairing for various dishes and occasions. Join us to explore the many facets of this exceptional wine and discover your favorite expression of Pinot Noir.

November 15th 6:00pm-8:00pm
$85 General Public
$72.25 Left Coast Members

 

Fee: $85

Join us for a Culinary Series featuring a 5-course food and wine pairing with winemaker Joe Wright

