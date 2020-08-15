CountryFest

Classic CountryFest!!! Come enjoy some of the best wine right here in our very own backyard while enjoying some Traditional Country Music by Dan Harmon And Cascade Country. NEIL GREGORY JOHNSON opens the show at 4pm. Cascade Country starts at 5pm and goes till 8pm. Event will be held at The Outdoor Pavilion at Delfino Vineyards and Winery. Fun giveaways and drawings. Beast Burger and Huele a Tacos will be there as well. Hope to see you soon!



August 15th --

4PM - 8 PM



Food available for purchase by Beast Burger and Huele a Tacos



Wine & beer available for sale.



Seating first-come first-served so bring a chair or blanket just in case...



Plenty of parking -- RV friendly!