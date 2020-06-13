Comedian Derek Sheen - Left Coast Cellars

The Laugh Cellar and Left Coast Cellars present: Comedian Derek Sheen & Guests!



Comedian Derek Sheen is a gifted, and one-of-a-kind storyteller. His ability to mine humor from the dark, humid corners of the human condition has made him a favorite around the globe. Derek is popular at top comedy clubs across the nation, and he often tours with Brian Posehn and Janeane Garafalo. His three, hit comedy albums on Stand-Up Records with Grammy Winning Producer Dan Schilssel, are critically acclaimed. If you've never seen Derek Sheen perform live, his show will rock your world with BIG, positive laughs. Don’t miss him #crush in the beautiful Willamette Valley wine country!



Family owned and operated Left Coast Estate has been built and guided by two essential principles: a passion for winemaking and a deep connection to the land where they live and farm. Founded in 2003, Left Coast completed the initial phase of the winery just in time for the inaugural 2004 vintage of their label bearing a Lewis and Clark map, illustrating their special place in the world. The winery is located in the middle of the Willamette Valley, just 37 miles from the Pacific Ocean with the immense, cooling benefit of the Van Duzer Corridor running through the property.



Left Coast's wonderful portfolio of award-winning wine will be available for purchase, as well as, their handcrafted wood-fired pizza: made from scratch with a majority of local and estate ingredients. Pair your wine with Left Coast's signature Margherita or Sausage and Mushroom Pizza. Specialty pizzas will also be available like garlic cream sauce base with Beef & Bleu, Pear and Goat Cheese, and chef's choice of savory, out-of-the-box pies! Other options will be Homemade Hummus and Fresh Veggie Platter and Charcuterie and Cheese Plates. Limited non-alcoholic beverages also available, and some sweet treats.



Guests are asked to bring their own comfy outdoor chair or picnic blanket. For traveling guests we don't imagine you’re touring wine country with a lawn chair in your luggage; seating provided for out of town guests only. The show is outdoors with great views. Sit back, relax and laugh amidst Left Coast Estate's picturesque wine country setting!



Complimentary parking onsite for every guest.

Please no outside food or drink. Reusable water bottles, ok.

The show welcomes guests 21+ and a valid ID is required at the door.

Doors open at 4:00PM

Fee: $20