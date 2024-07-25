 Calendar Home
Location:Pinch
Map:328 NE Evans St., McMinnville, OR 97128
All Dates:Jul 25, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Come Quickly, I’m Tasting the Stars…

A 7 course dinner with Corollary sparkling wines poured from large format bottles. Begin the evening with sea creatures piled high on ice followed by a menu of dungeness crab, caviar, foie gras, truffles, scallops and ahi. $250.00 per person not including gratuity.

Upon Arrival
grande selection of chilled seafood on ice
curious snacks from the kitchen

Dinner
duck egg chawanmushi
Dungeness crab, brown butter, caviar, pine nuts

smoked black cod rillettes
endive, crème fraiche, almonds, dill

foie gras and scallop dumpling
black truffle, wood ear mushroom, duck jus

cured ahi tuna
sweet corn puree, chorizo, puffed wild rice

madeira glazed veal sweetbreads
creamed porcini, buttermilk crepe, rhubarb

warm aged comté gougére
whipped saint André, petit salade

ice cream sandwich
almond macaron, lemon poppy seed sabayon, black pepper roasted strawberries, Thai basil mignardise

 

Fee: $250

