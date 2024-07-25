|Location:
Pinch
Map:
328 NE Evans St., McMinnville, OR 97128
All Dates:
Come Quickly, I’m Tasting the Stars…
A 7 course dinner with Corollary sparkling wines poured from large format bottles. Begin the evening with sea creatures piled high on ice followed by a menu of dungeness crab, caviar, foie gras, truffles, scallops and ahi. $250.00 per person not including gratuity.
Upon Arrival
grande selection of chilled seafood on ice
curious snacks from the kitchen
Dinner
duck egg chawanmushi
Dungeness crab, brown butter, caviar, pine nuts
smoked black cod rillettes
endive, crème fraiche, almonds, dill
foie gras and scallop dumpling
black truffle, wood ear mushroom, duck jus
cured ahi tuna
sweet corn puree, chorizo, puffed wild rice
madeira glazed veal sweetbreads
creamed porcini, buttermilk crepe, rhubarb
warm aged comté gougére
whipped saint André, petit salade
ice cream sandwich
almond macaron, lemon poppy seed sabayon, black pepper roasted strawberries, Thai basil mignardise
Fee: $250
