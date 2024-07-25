Location: Pinch Map: 328 NE Evans St., McMinnville, OR 97128 All Dates: Jul 25, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm



Come Quickly, I’m Tasting the Stars…

A 7 course dinner with Corollary sparkling wines poured from large format bottles. Begin the evening with sea creatures piled high on ice followed by a menu of dungeness crab, caviar, foie gras, truffles, scallops and ahi. $250.00 per person not including gratuity.



Upon Arrival

grande selection of chilled seafood on ice

curious snacks from the kitchen



Dinner

duck egg chawanmushi

Dungeness crab, brown butter, caviar, pine nuts



smoked black cod rillettes

endive, crème fraiche, almonds, dill



foie gras and scallop dumpling

black truffle, wood ear mushroom, duck jus



cured ahi tuna

sweet corn puree, chorizo, puffed wild rice



madeira glazed veal sweetbreads

creamed porcini, buttermilk crepe, rhubarb



warm aged comté gougére

whipped saint André, petit salade



ice cream sandwich

almond macaron, lemon poppy seed sabayon, black pepper roasted strawberries, Thai basil mignardise

Fee: $250