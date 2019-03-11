|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Lane, Amity, OR 97101
|503.435.1278
|info@brookswine.com
|http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/chef-series-dinner-norma/?instance_id=340
Chef Series - Spring Dinner
Join Brooks Winery for a Chef Series Spring Dinner! Brooks' Executive Chef, Norma Buchholz, will prepare a family style meal featuring the renewal and freshness of spring paired with Brooks wines. Seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased here.
Fee: $75.00