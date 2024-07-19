Cena con AHIVOY

Join us for an evening of celebration and impact as AHIVOY commemorates five years of empowering Oregon's vineyard stewards through education. The 'Cena Con AHIVOY' is our milestone event honoring dedication, support, and empowerment for Vineyard Stewards. This Cena is not just a reflection of our achievements but a testament to the unwavering support and collaboration of esteemed partners, industry leaders, and allies.



Prepare for an evening filled with delectable cuisine, fine wines, and meaningful conversations as we gather at the stunning Irving Street Studios in Portland, Oregon. Throughout the evening, guests will have the opportunity to connect with fellow supporters, learn about AHIVOY's mission, and celebrate the achievements of our vineyard stewards, while also honoring our partners and supporters.



Featuring special guest speakers, live music, and various activities including a networking cocktail hour, dinner provided by AHIVOY, and Community Connections Hour. The 'Cena Con AHIVOY' promises to be an evening to remember. Choose between individual tickets or full table purchases, each offering a unique experience. Funds from ticket sales go directly towards the advancement of Oregon's vineyard stewards, providing essential supplies, tuition assistance, and ongoing education opportunities.



Join us on Friday, July 19th, from 5 PM to 10 PM, and together, let's toast to five years of growth, resilience, and success!



Learn more about our mission and impact at www.ahivoyoregon.org.

Fee: $125