Location:Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
Map:455 NE Irvine St, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 503-412-9765
Email:leah@elizabethchamberscellar.com
Website:http://https://bit.ly/2Xco6dD
All Dates:Mar 16, 2019 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Cellar Season Celebration

Join us for an incredible opportunity to taste wines from ten outstanding producers, meet the owners and winemakers, and enjoy beautifully paired hors d'oeuvres from our friends at Loustic Catering. Participating Wineries include: Brittan Vineyards, Cramoisi Vineyard, Elizabeth Chambers Cellar, Fairsing Vineyard, Harper Voit, MonksGate Vineyard, Project M, R. Stuart & Co. Winery, Winderlea Vineyard and Winery and Youngberg Hill. Fee: $30 per person or $20 for Club members of participating wineries – At the door $35 for non-members and $25 for members.

Taste wines from ten outstanding boutique wineries. Wine. Food. Friends

