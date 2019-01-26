Burgundy Blind Tastings

Join us on Saturday, January 26th as we compare 8 Pinot Noirs from Burgundy. We will taste the wines blind and this is a sit down tasting so please be punctual. If you have never been in a blind tasting don't worry, it is fun and we will guide you through each step. We will serve an antipasto tray after the tasting. The price for the tasting is $60 but club members receive your normal club discount(Club members~your username is your email. If it is your first time in you may have to establish a password).



Burgundy is the birth place for Pinot Noir and the wines in the tasting will range from $50 to over $100.

Fee: $ 60