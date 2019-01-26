 Calendar Home
Location:Lenne Estate
Map:18760 NE Laughlin Rd., Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: (503) 956-2256
Email:STEVE@LENNEESTATE.COM
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/burgundy-blind-tastings.html
All Dates:Jan 26, 2019 11:00 am - 12:30 pm

Burgundy Blind Tastings

Join us on Saturday, January 26th as we compare 8 Pinot Noirs from Burgundy. We will taste the wines blind and this is a sit down tasting so please be punctual. If you have never been in a blind tasting don't worry, it is fun and we will guide you through each step. We will serve an antipasto tray after the tasting. The price for the tasting is $60 but club members receive your normal club discount(Club members~your username is your email. If it is your first time in you may have to establish a password).

Burgundy is the birth place for Pinot Noir and the wines in the tasting will range from $50 to over $100.

 

Fee: $ 60

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

