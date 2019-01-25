 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Tasting Room
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:brianna@brookswine.com
Website:http://21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln
All Dates:Jan 25, 2019 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Brooks Bingo Night

Join us for Brooks Bingo Night, 4pm to 7pm.
Sip wine, enjoy snacks, and win prizes in our fun number-calling competition. Wine will be available for purchase by the glass and bottle. Club member discounts apply to bottle purchases. Member complimentary glass pours not available during this event. Beer and Cider available on draft. Snacks will also be available for purchase. There is no charge to attend. No outside food, please.

 

Fee: $Free

Bingo is back!

