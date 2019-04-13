 Calendar Home
All Dates:Apr 13, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

BodyVox Performance & Wine Tasting

Join Elk Cove for our continued partnership with Portland’s beloved BodyVox. Led by Emmy Award-winning choreographers Jamey Hampton and Ashley Roland, BodyVox is known for its visual virtuosity, distinctive wit and unique ability to combine dance, theater and film into breathtaking productions rich in imagery, athleticism and humor. BodyVox’s movement surges from a fascination with the endless possibilities of the human body in motion, informed by years of cross training and layers of experience. Hampton and Roland are distinguished artists on the world stage, formed by their years working as creators and performers with innovative dance companies Momix, ISO Dance, and Pilobolus. BodyVox builds upon this tradition of excellence with a unique voice that is equally influenced by its Northwest roots and world view.

 Fee: $75.00

Join Elk Cove for our continued partnership with Portland's beloved BodyVox.

