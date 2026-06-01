July 31, 2026

The Big Five-O

A milestone reflection on fifty issues of Oregon wine stories

By Michele Francisco, OWP Editor

With this issue, I’ve had 50 opportunities to speak directly to you.

Reading through some of my letters, I’ve shared moments of hope, inspiration and gratitude, alongside tragedy and death. The common thread? Each is written from the heart. Over the last four years, I’ve experienced tremendous sadness but also countless moments of happiness and joy. I expect you have as well.

Looking back, what strikes me most is how much has stayed the same. The people who established this industry are still showing up. Still farming. Still pouring. Still believing the next vintage will be the best one yet. This stubborn optimism might be Oregon wine’s defining characteristic. And, believe me, it’s contagious.

It is my honor to continue sharing Oregon’s many wine stories. I regularly connect with visionary winemakers who have spent decades building Oregon’s wine reputation. Their enthusiasm and drive created a solid, collaborative foundation. A cooperative spirit is baked into our industry’s DNA and I am humbled to learn something new every day.

After four years as editor, I find myself more curious than ever about Oregon wine. The discussions are richer, the questions more interesting, the wines improve with each vintage. I don’t know where the next fifty issues will take us– but I know the stories are out there, waiting to be told.

Most importantly, you are the reason these letters exist. Thank you for reading, for showing up at tasting rooms, for supporting Oregon’s winemakers with your time and curiosity– and for trusting Oregon Wine Press to tell their stories.

Here’s to the next vintage– and to whatever stories it brings. Thank you, as always, for reading.

Michele Francisco spent her childhood reading and writing, eventually graduating from UCLA with an English degree. She attended graphic design school and began a career in design and marketing. After moving to Oregon in 2010, Michele studied wine at Chemeketa Community College and began Winerabble, a Northwest-focused wine blog. She has been a cheerleader for Oregon wine since her arrival.