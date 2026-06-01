July 31, 2026

Malbec to Marriage

How an Oregon wine event introduced two soulmates

By Sarah Murdoch

Oregon wine events promise fun, food, and– of course– wine. Getting out and exploring may offer much more, like a chance encounter with your soulmate.

Malbec in the City, an annual Portland wine event, stands out. Oregon winemaker and organizer JP Valot, an Argentine native, brings energy, unique food pairings and even tango to the celebration.

In 2023, this event changed the lives of two Portlanders forever.

I met my friend Eric Lee on the tennis court. A footwear engineer at Nike, his cool style and great tennis form came from years of playing with his dad in Taiwan. Lee’s calm manner and talent, coupled with my fiery attitude and defensive play, made us ideal tennis partners for nearly a decade. After his game improved and he rose a level, we remained good friends.

Through professional and personal uncertainty, combined with pandemic isolation, Lee’s spirits dropped. His singleness suddenly became an insurmountable problem. Having played the role of Cupid in more than a few successful unions, I got busy offering advice.

One sunny Saturday, he shared details about his recent coffee date with Heather. They had plenty in common, and she enjoyed wine.

I was attending Malbec in the City the next day and suggested he invite Heather. He initially resisted, but as a semi-pro matchmaker, I wasn't having any of it. Finally, he agreed.

At Malbec in the City, they were locked in each other’s gaze for hours. I kept saying, “C’mon guys, there’s lots of delicious wine and food here, plus tango dancing.” But there was something more important at work– their official second date and the start of new love.

Two years later, Eric hired a photographer to capture his marriage proposal to Heather on a winter day at the Oregon coast. He brought a basket to the beach, carefully packed with snacks, a blanket, the ring, and a bottle of Malbec.

In May, I had the honor of officiating their wedding. While speaking with Heather’s dad during the rehearsal dinner, I learned that Malbec was her mom’s favorite wine. When traveling to South America, she would return home with bottles to share. Tragically, Heather’s mom died last year. These memories are especially poignant as the family heals.

Malbec had become a symbol of the couple's story, so I built my sermon around it. The wine also flowed at their reception.

The takeaway: If you're open to it, an Oregon wine event might introduce you to the person who changes your life.

Eric and Heather Lee are a testament to lives impacted by Oregon wine. So while I can't promise to officiate every wine country wedding, who knows– I'm merely a phone call away.

Sarah (aka Sally) Murdoch runs Puncheon PR and has marketed many iconic sports and beverage brands, which eventually led her to the Oregon Wine Board where she headed communications for almost seven years. A native Portlander and Oregon Duck with a journalism degree, she is an avid tennis player and captains a number of tennis teams. She recently made Forest Grove her home, and her go-to winery is Tualatin Estate Vineyard. Visit sallymurdoch.com to learn more.