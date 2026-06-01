July 31, 2026

In Memoriam: Joe Herald Campbell

Co-founder of Elk Cove Vineyards

The family of Joe Herald Campbell, age 87, of Sherwood, Ore., is saddened to announce his passing on June 28.

Joe was born on June 25, 1939 in Altadena, Calif. to Lois E Campbell (née Cordner) and Frederick Clarence Campbell. Joe grew up at his family’s motel in Hood River, Ore. and attended Hood River High School. Always a hard worker, Joe had 11 jobs before the age of 18 including working at the Lone Pine Motel, strawberry picking, setting pins at the bowling alley and driving spikes on the railroad.

Joe received a full scholarship to Harvard University graduating with a History of Science degree before attending Stanford Medical School. During the Vietnam War, Joe was a conscientious objector and alternatively drafted into the Indian Health Service. Joe spent two years working as an emergency room physician in Pine Ridge, S.D. Their time in this amazing place was a transformative experience for both Joe and his wife, fellow Oregonian Patricia A. Campbell. After finishing his service, Joe settled back in Oregon with his family. In 1974, he and Pat founded Elk Cove Vineyards in Gaston, Ore. Together, they helped establish the Oregon wine industry, building an international reputation for Pinot Noir. While growing the business, Joe worked as a winemaker as well as a physician, both in emergency medicine and family practice in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Joe retired from Elk Cove in 1999, passing winemaking on to his son Adam. Over the next 20 years, Joe served medical missions to Guatemala, Sri Lanka, New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, South Sudan and multiple missions to Arequipa, Peru. With Pat, he traveled the world, visiting every continent on Earth. Always giving back to his community, Joe served on the boards of Bodyvox Dance Company, Faces Foundation, and Friends of the Columbia Gorge. He always loved basketball, hiking, photography, chocolate, Pinot Noir, and skiing and was proud to ski free on Mount Hood after age 80. Joe also dabbled in blackjack, house-painting, windsurfing and baking sourdough bread.

Joe is lovingly remembered by wife Patricia, and his sons Fredrik and Klas with former spouse Pia Asp. His memory is also held dear by his and Pat’s children Dani (Eartha), Adam and Anna as well as 14 wonderful grandchildren. Joe is preceded in death by his brothers Daniel and John.

A celebration of life will be held at Elk Cove Vineyards on August 30. Please email info@elkcove.com with subject line “Joe” to receive details. Joe was passionate about health, education and the environment. In lieu of flowers, consider remembering Joe with a donation to Friends of the Columbia Gorge or the Faces Foundation of Portland, Ore. Please raise a glass of Oregon wine in his honor.