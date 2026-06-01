July 31, 2026

Graduation Day Siete

Celebrating AHIVOY’s seventh cohort of graduates

By Greg Norton

“We know these are challenging times, but today we’re here, united, with hope.”

With those words, AHIVOY co-founder Sofía Torres-McKay welcomed a large group of family and well-wishers to Chemeketa Community College’s Eola campus. They gathered to celebrate the graduation of the organization’s seventh cohort of vineyard stewards.

Born from a conversation among friends, nonprofit AHIVOY is committed to empowering vineyard stewards through education. During 17 weekly meetings, 15 participants deepened their understanding of vineyard practices, explored cellar work, examined the business side of the industry and strengthened their appreciation for what’s in the glass.

Keynote speaker Juan Barraza offered a vision of lifelong learning. “We learn new skills, being uncomfortable in places where we’re going to grow and figure out the next step for us in life.” Barraza is executive director of Latino Founders, a Portland-based nonprofit focused on increasing opportunities for Latino entrepreneurs and business leaders. Encouraging graduates to pass their knowledge on to others, he stated, “AHIVOY excels at both education and mentorship.”

AHIVOY relies on Chemeketa for instructional space and leadership. That partnership earned an Impact Award for Excellence in Community-Engaged Partnerships from Boston-based Campus Compact earlier this year. The national nonprofit is the largest and oldest association dedicated to civic and community engagement in higher education.

“It was exciting to receive that award,” acknowledged program coordinator Elena Rodriguez. “It confirms the impact we’ve made within our community, really highlighting education.” Torres-McKay expressed her gratitude to the school: “Thank you for welcoming us. Since Day One, your doors have been open to AHIVOY and our mission of advancing opportunities through education.”

The celebration continued with photos in the late spring sunshine, followed by lunch from Kopitos Cocina. Graduation sponsors included the Oregon Wine Board, AAA Oregon/Idaho, Argyle Winery and The Ground.

Wineries and vineyard management companies nominate and support participating stewards. This year, students came from Ackley Brands, Atlas Vineyard Management, Chavez Craft Vineyards, The Eyrie Vineyards, Jackson Family Wines, Lingua Franca, Novo Start Vineyard Service and Results Partners.

With cohort seven, 94 vineyard stewards have now completed AHIVOY training. Alumni continue learning through single-day viticulture intensives and the organization’s English club.

“Each one of us can have a seat at the table, contribute to our economy and community, and help the next generation get better,” Barraza affirmed. “You are changing the face of what a winemaker looks like, can be and will be in the Willamette Valley.”

“Sabemos que son tiempos difíciles, pero hoy estamos aquí, unidos, con esperanza.”

Con estas palabras, la cofundadora de AHIVOY, Sofía Torres-McKay, dio la bienvenida a un numeroso grupo de familiares y personas presentes en el campus Eola del Chemeketa Community College. Se reunieron para celebrar la graduación de la séptima clase de guardianes de viñedo de la organización.

Nacida de una conversación entre amigos, la organización sin fines de lucro AHIVOY está comprometida con empoderar a los guardianes de viñedo a través de la educación. Durante 17 reuniones semanales, 15 participantes profundizaron su comprensión de las prácticas vitivinícolas, exploraron el trabajo en bodega, examinaron el aspecto empresarial de la industria y fortalecieron su apreciación por lo que hay en la copa.

El orador principal Juan Barraza ofreció una visión del aprendizaje a lo largo de la vida. “Aprendemos nuevas habilidades, sintiéndonos incómodos en los lugares donde vamos a crecer y descubrir el siguiente paso para nosotros en la vida.” Barraza es director ejecutivo de Latino Founders, una organización sin fines de lucro ubicada en Portland enfocada en ampliar las oportunidades para emprendedores y líderes empresariales. Animando a los graduados a transmitir sus conocimientos a otros, afirmó: “AHIVOY sobresale tanto en educación como en mentoría.”

AHIVOY depende de Chemeketa para el espacio de clases y su liderazgo. Esa alianza recibió un Premio al Impacto por Excelencia en Alianzas con Compromiso Comunitario de Campus Compact, ubicada en Boston, a principios de este año. Esta organización nacional, sin fines de lucro es la asociación más grande y antigua dedicada al compromiso cívico y comunitario en la educación superior.

“Fue emocionante recibir ese reconocimiento”, reconoció la coordinadora del programa Elena Rodríguez. “Confirma el impacto que hemos tenido dentro de nuestra comunidad, destacando verdaderamente la educación.” Torres-McKay expresó su gratitud a la institución: “Gracias por recibirnos. Desde el primer día, sus puertas han estado abiertas para AHIVOY y nuestra misión de ampliar oportunidades a través de la educación.”

La celebración continuó con fotografías bajo el sol de primavera, seguidas de un almuerzo de Kopitos Cocina. Los patrocinadores de la graduación incluyeron el Oregon Wine Board, AAA Oregon/Idaho, Argyle Winery y The Ground.

Las bodegas y empresas de gestión de viñedos nominan y apoyan a los guardianes participantes. Este año, los estudiantes provenían de Ackley Brands, Atlas Vineyard Management, Chavez Craft Vineyards, The Eyrie Vineyards, Jackson Family Wines, Lingua Franca, Novo Start Vineyard Service y Results Partners.

Con la séptima clase, 94 guardianes de viñedo han completado la formación de AHIVOY. Los egresados continúan aprendiendo a través de jornadas intensivas de viticultura de un solo día y el club de inglés de la organización.

“Cada uno de nosotros puede tener un lugar en la mesa, contribuir a nuestra economía y comunidad, y ayudar a la próxima generación a superarse”, afirmó Barraza. “Ustedes están cambiando el rostro de lo que es, puede ser y será un viticultor en el Valle del Willamette.”

Translated by Wendi Ayala

2026 AHIVOY Vineyard Steward graduates

Graduados de la Clase 2026 de Guardianes de Viñedo de AHIVOY

Adrian G.

Isabel T.

Ezequiel G.

Maria S.

Maria M.

Luis P.

Leonarda J.

Narciso S.

Alondra G.

Aurelio R.

Joaquin S.

Adrian L.

Jose R.

Nestor E.

Jose G.

Greg Norton is a freelance writer with a broad background in nonprofit communications and the arts. He studied journalistic writing through the UCLA Extension and has traveled to wine regions around the world. Greg is a Certified Specialist of Wine and received the Level II award from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust. When not writing about wine, he can be found pouring it in the tasting room at Campbell Lane Winery near West Linn. Read more by Greg at onthevine.blog.