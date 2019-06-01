July 1, 2019

Summer Music Guide

Soak in the talent in wine country all summer long

Aquilon Music Festival

July 3: Delkin Recital Hall/Vivian Bull Music Center, Linfield College > “Summer in the Fjord: Songs of Norway and Scandinavia” performed by Laura Loge (soprano), Hannah Penn (mezzo-soprano) and Sequoia (piano). Free and open to the public. Time: 7:30 p.m.

900 S.E. Baker Street, McMinnville

www.aquilonmusicfestival.org

July 5: Ice Auditorium/Melrose Hall, Linfield College > “Faculty Recital” performed by Richard Zeller (baritone), Hannah Penn (mezzo-soprano), Anton Belov (baritone), William Goforth (tenor), Ian Pomerantz (bass-baritone) and Amy Hanson (soprano). Free and open to the public. RSVP on Aquilon website. Time: 7 p.m.

900 S.E. Baker Street, McMinnville

www.aquilonmusicfestival.org

July 6: The Black Walnut Inn > “From Vienna to Broadway” performed by various artists. Tickets: $20–$25 (online). Time: 7 p.m.

9600 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-538-8663 • www.blackwalnutvineyard.com

July 7: Youngberg Hill > “The Banquet of Bacchus” performed by various artists. Tickets: $15–$20 (online). Time: 5 p.m.

10660 S.W. Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville

503-472-2727 • www.youngberghill.com

July 10: Delkin Recital Hall/Vivian Bull Music Center, Linfield College > “Liederabend” performed by various artists. Free and open to the public. Time: 7 p.m.

900 S.E. Baker Street, McMinnville

www.aquilonmusicfestival.org

July 13: Stoller Family Estate > “Paris—New York!” performed by various artists. Fee to be determined. Time: 6 p.m.

16161 N.E. McDougall Road, Dayton

503-864-3404 • www.stollerfamilyestate.com

July 14: Carlton Cellars > “An Opera Picnic” performed by various artists. Tickets: $15–$25 (online). Time: 2 p.m.

130 W. Monroe Street, Carlton

503-852-7888 • www.carltoncellars.com

July 17–20: Marshall Theatre/Ford Hall, Linfield College > “The Magic Flute” by Mozart and performed by two alternating casts. Tickets: $25–$35 (online). Time: 7:30 p.m.

900 S.E. Baker Street, McMinnville

www.aquilonmusicfestival.org

July 21: Blakeslee Vineyard Estate > “Opera at Blakeslee” performed by Aquilon Young Artists group. Tickets: $20–$30 (online). Time: 5 p.m.

20875 S.W. Chapman Road, Sherwood

503-625-6902 • www.blakesleevineyard.com

July 27: Villa Catalana > “An Opera Gala at a Vineyard” performed by various artists. Fee: $20 (online). Time: 2 p.m.

11900 S. Criteser Road, Oregon City

503-780-6200 • www.villacatalanacellars.com

Portland Opera’s Opera a la Cart

July 28: Elk Cove Vineyards > Join us for our third year of Portland Opera a la Cart. We’ll have a special reception ahead of the performance prepared by Chef Amy. See menu online. Time: 6 p.m.

27751 N.W. Olson Road, Gaston

503-985-7760 • www.elkcove.com

August 18: Remy Wines > Our opera friends return for another stellar performance from Portland Opera a la Cart. Join us for an afternoon of music and wine in the Dundee Hills with Remy Wines. Time: 2 p.m.

17495 N.E. McDougall Road, Dayton

503-864-8777 • www.remywines.com

August 24: Utopia Vineyards > Join us at Utopia for the 2019 Opera a la Cart, Portland Opera’s mobile opera stage that travels to community venues and public spaces to share free, live performances with the Portland community. Time: 2 and 3 p.m.

17445 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-687-1671 • www.utopiawine.com

Summer Music Events

July 3: Violins and Dinner in the Vineyard

Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards > Join us as we enjoy dinner in the vineyard accompanied by live violins. Your ticket price includes a full dinner and we will have wine available for purchase. Tickets: $45. Call for details. Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

960 Cal Henry Road, Roseburg

541-459-6060 • www.reustlevineyards.com

July 14: Salem Symphonic Winds presents Bastille Day

Youngberg Hill > John Skelton will conduct the band in a selection of light French patriotic and popular music, with Jeff Witt joining the band on vocal selections. Roth’s Fresh Catering will be offering a variety of pre-ordered boxed meals for $15 or bring your own picnic. No outside beverages, please. Bring a blanket or lawn chair as seating is on the lawn. The concert will take place rain or shine. Tickets: $25; $10 (children). Time: 6 p.m.

10660 S.W. Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville

503-362-0485 • www.salemsymphonicwinds.com

July 20: Summer Concert

A Blooming Hill Vineyard & Winery > Enjoy the music of the Macey Gard Band (pop and rock). Bring a picnic dinner or pre-order a boxed dinner. Wine by the glass and bottle available. Time: 6 to 9 p.m. Fee: $15. Check website for dinner costs.

5195 S.W. Hergert Road, Cornelius

503-992-1196 • www.abloominghillvineyard.com

July 21: Summer Concert

Bradley Vineyards > Backing themselves on an array of acoustic instruments —Celtic harp, guitar, octave-mandolin, mandolin, accordion, violin, penny-whistle and bodhran — the Golden Bough perform pristine harmonies that have become their trademark. Fee: $15 to $25.

1000 Azalea Drive, Elkton

541-584-2888 • www.bradleyvineyards.com

July 21: 11th Annual Blues Build Benefit

Bennett Vineyards > Presented by Jerry’s Home Improvement, the event is a benefit for Junction City, Harrisburg and Monroe Habitat for Humanity (JCHM Habitat). Stacy Jones, Ben Rice and the Hank Shreve Band will be featured this year. In addition to the award-winning blues lineup, the festival will feature a silent auction, a Hawaiian vacation raffle, a wine wall raffle, Bennett Vineyards wines, local craft brews and food trucks. Tickets: $40 (in advance) at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Junction City, the tasting room at Bennett Vineyards and online at bluesbuild.org. For more information, call JCHM Habitat at 541-998-9548. Time: 2:30 to 7:30 p.m.

25974 Highway 36, Cheshire

541-998-3336 • www.bennettvineyardsor.com

July 27: Winetasia

Silvan Ridge > Join us for Kids First’s Winetasia presented by Northwest Community Credit Union. This distinctive food and wine event will feature delicious wines, tempting bites created by nine of the area’s finest restaurants, an incredible raffle, plus DJ and dancing. Get tickets and more information on Eventbrite. Time: 6 to 10 p.m.

27012 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene

541-345-1945 • www.silvanridge.com

August 7: Jazz and Dinner in the Vineyard

Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards > Join us as we enjoy dinner in the vineyard accompanied by live jazz by Olem Alves. Your ticket price includes a full dinner, and we will have wine available for purchase. Tickets are only $45 per person. Call for details. Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

960 Cal Henry Road, Roseburg

541-459-6060 • www.reustlevineyards.com

August 10: Summer Concert

A Blooming Hill Vineyard & Winery > Enjoy the music of Skip Farmer and Friends (pop-folk/original music). Bring a picnic dinner or pre-order a boxed dinner. Wine by the glass and bottle available. Time: 6 to 9 p.m. Fee: $15. Check website for dinner costs.

5195 S.W. Hergert Road, Cornelius

503-992-1196 • www.abloominghillvineyard.com

Multiple Dates

A Blooming Hill Vineyard & Winery

Saturdays and Sundays, enjoy live music at the tasting room. Check our website for information about individual artists. Music: 2 to 5 p.m., Through September. No fee.

5195 S.W. Hergert Road, Cornelius

503-992-1196 • www.abloominghillvineyard.com

Airlie Winery

Sounds of Summer Sundays. Pack your picnic and prepare for an afternoon of relaxation. July 28: The Cooper Hollow Jazztet. August 25: Gail Gage. Time: 3 to 6 p.m. Fee: $10; $5 (wine club; limit 2).

15305 Dunn Forest Road, Monmouth

503-838-6013 • www.airliewinery.com

Coeur de Terre Vineyard

CdT Music Series. July 13: Second Annual Beatles Night with six performances from different bands, including the owners and family. August 3: Skybound Blue. Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Bring a chair and relax with delicious fare from local food trucks with great CdT wine, local brews and non-alcoholic beverages. We look forward to seeing you here! This year we are charging $20 per car or $10 for each adult. Kids 12 and under are free. We request that you please leave your pets and outside food and drink at home.

21000 S.W. Eagle Point Road, McMinnville

503-883-4111 • www.cdtvineyard.com

D’Anu Wine Bar

We’re so fortunate to have a great group of local, talented musicians who play an array of genres (old country, new country, Ed Sheeran, Neil Diamond, Chris Stapleton, to name a few). June 13, 14, 18, 20, 25; July 2, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23. Follow us on Facebook D’Anu wine bar for more details. No fee.

173 N.E. Third Avenue, Hillsboro

503-746-4773 • www.danuwines.org

Elizabeth Chambers Cellar

Join us for McMinnville’s liveliest happy hour full of live jams, delicious food and great wine. July 5: Anna Gilbert (singer-songwriter). July 12: Lance Kinnaird (acoustic soul). July 19: Lane Norberg (acoustic pop). July 26: Cary Samsel (eclectic). August 2: Common Hours (alternative rock). August 9: Satellite Blooms (soul-folk). August 16: Chris Lay (eclectic). August 23: Lance Kinnaird. August 30: Cary Samsel. September 6: Common Hours. September 13: Satellite Blooms. September 20: Lane Norberg. September 27: Britnee Kellogg (country). October 4: Dante Zapata (funk, R&B, jazz). No cover charge. Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

455 N.E. Irvine Street, McMinnville

503-412-9765 • www.elizabethchamberscellar.com

Erath Winery

Join us for live music at the vineyard. July 20: The Bartolotti Brothers (blues, swamp, rock); August 17: Kate & The Crocodiles (indie rock); September 7: Dennis Caiazza Trio (jazz). See website for times.

9409 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-538-3318 • www.erath.com

Iris Vineyards Tasting Room

Evenings at Iris Vineyards with live music on the patio. July 5: Anthony McCarthy (acoustic guitar); July 12: James Garcia (acoustic guitar); July 19: Robert Meade (Americana); July 26: Buffalo Romeo (guitar duo); August 2: Anthony McCarthy; August 16: James Garcia; August 23: Blue Shimmay (jukebox jazz); August 30: Lori Lemaster (blues, soft rock); September 6: Anthony McCarthy; September 13: Robert Meade; September 20: Buffalo Romeo; September 27: James Garcia. Time: 6 to 8:30 p.m. No fee.

82110 Territorial Highway, Eugene

541-242-6588 • www.irisvineyards.com

Kathken Vineyards

Join us in the Grove for music and wine. July 6: Dead Band-special guest Garry Meziere (jam band); July 13: Ty Curtis Band (blues). July 27: Billy D & The Hoodoos (blues, rock). August 10: GOLD DUST! (Fleetwood Mac tribute). August 17: Kevin Selfe & The Tornadoes (blues). Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Fee: $10. Enjoy a brew or glass of vino. Bring a jacket/blanket.No kids, dogs, refunds, outside food or beverages, or ice chests. Call for additional information or advance tickets.

5739 Orchard Heights Road N.W., Salem

503-316-3911 • www.kathkenvineyards.com

Left Coast Estate

Live music. July 5: John Bunzow; July 12: Jake and The Distractions; July 19: Dead Lee Music; July 27: Tara Velarde; August 2: Severin Sisters; August 9: Cooper Trio; August 16: Steve Hale; August 30: Ben Rice; September 20: Steve Hale. No fee.

4225 N. Pacific Highway 99W, Rickreall

503-831-4916 • www.leftcoastwine.com

Mystic Wines

Live music at the vineyard. August 3: Liberty Broillet (classical); August 10: Love Lisa James (R&B, pop); August 17: The Brothers Kidd (soft rock); August 24: Joe Smith (Hawaiian, rock). Time: 3 to 6 p.m. Fee: $5. | Labor Day Weekend. August 30: Heather Andrews (classical harp). Time: 1 to 4 p.m. August 31: Jarred Bepristis (R&B). Time: 3 to 6 p.m. September 1: Jim & Bryan (blues, acoustics). Time: 1 to 4 p.m. Fee: $10.

11931 S.E. Hood View Road, Amity

503-581-2769 • www.mysticwine.com

Oak Knoll Winery

Toast the Tunes Concert Series. July 11: Cherish Nunnally (rock); Fee: $5 (21+). July 19: Kurt Van Meter (country). Fee: $10 (all ages). July 25: Nobody’s Sweetheart (rock). Fee: $5 (21+). August 2: Hit Machine (top hits); Fee: $10 (all ages). August 8: Jilt (rock). Fee: $5 (21+). August 16: Slicker (country); Fee: $10 (all ages). August 22: Anything Goes (rock); Fee: $5 (21+). Gates: 5 p.m. Concert: 6 to 9 p.m. No outside liquid of any kind allowed. Food for purchase by Sugars BBQ or bring your own food.

29700 S.W. Burkhalter Road, Hillsboro

503-648-8198 • www.oakknollwinery.com

Schmidt Family Vineyards

Live music at the vineyard. July 5: Silver Lake 66. July 12: Son Ravello; July 19: Lady and the Tramp; July 26: Lee Stewart; August 2: Kentucky Blend; August 9: Not Too Shabby; August 16: Steve Keim; August 23: Bryan Teal; August 30: Lady and the Tramp; September 6: Lee Stewart; September 13: Kentucky Blend; September 20: Son Ravello; September 27: Steve Keim. October 4: Phil King. October 11: Silver Lake 66. See website for more dates. Time: 5 to 8 p.m. No fee.

330 Kubli Road, Grants Pass

541-846-9985 • www.sfvineyards.com

Silvan Ridge

All summer long and into the fall, we stay open until 9 p.m. every Friday night with live music on our outdoor stage 6 to 8 p.m., along with our famous wood-fired pizzas, a rotating food truck and, of course, wine and beer. July 5: Deb Cleveleand & the Vipers; Food: The Dipper. July 12: COPACETIC (Gus Russell & Friends; Food: Irie Jamaican Kitchen. July 19: Riffle; Food: Kico’s BBQ. July 26: Ryte Layn; Food: Irie Jamaican Kitchen. August 2: Craig Einhorn Trio; Food: The Dipper. August 9: Mike Davis Band; Food: Cowgirl Cook’n. August 16: Guilty Pleasures; Food: The Big Noodle. August 23: Soulicious; Food: Irie Jamaican Kitchen. August 30: Inner Limits; Food: Coin Operated Boy.

27012 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene

541-345-1945 • www.silvanridge.com

Tualatin Estate Vineyard

Food Truck Second Friday and Live Music. July 12: Karyn Ann; August 9: Jermaine of The Kinky Brothers; September 9: Chris Baron. Time: 2 to 7 p.m. Music: 5 to 7 p.m. No fee. | Beth Willis will play July 28, August 18 and September 22. Music: 3 to 5 p.m. No fee.

10850 N.W. Seavey Road, Forest Grove

503-357-5005 • www.facebook.com/WVVTualatinEstate

Willamette Valley Vineyards McMinnville Tasting Room

Join us in Mac for live music. July 19: Jeremy Gordon Music (5 to 8 p.m.); July 20: Laymans Terms (4:30 to 7:30 p.m.); July 21: Beth Willis (3 to 5 p.m.); August 16: Karyn Ann (5 to 7 p.m.); August 24: Beth Willis (5 to 7 p.m.); September 15: Beth Willis (5 to 7 p.m.); September 20: Ronni Kay (3 to 5 p.m.). No fee.

300 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville

503-883-9013 • www.wvv.com

Willamette Valley Vineyards

Enjoy our latest wine releases and live music by Idle Poets, who perform a blend of originals and covers with the multi-layered sounds of jazz, blues, pop, soul, rock and world, July 28 and August 4. There is no cost to attend and no reservations. Wine and food available for purchase.

8800 Enchanted Way S.E., Turner

503-588-9463 • www.wvv.com

Youngberg Hill

Music Night Series. Supporting local musicians every Wednesday. July 3: Jordan Bailey (singer-songwriter); July 10: McDougall (blues, folk); July 17: Steve hale (Americana, pop); July 24: Dante Zapata (blues, jazz); July 31: Ships to Roam (Americana); August 7: 2nd Time Refined with George Humlie (folk); August 14: Satellite Blooms (soul-folk); August 21: Bootleg Jam (bluegrass); Celebrating Rose Marie’s 91st Birthday on August 28 with Nancy McCann Band — everyone is welcome. September 4: Bri Cauz (pop, folk, songwriter); September 12: 2:AM Pacific with Chris Lay (pop/jazz). Time: 6 to 8 p.m. Wine, beer and food are available. No cover charge.

10660 S.W. Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville

971-901-2177 • www.youngberghill.com