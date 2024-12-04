Yuridia

Yuridia, the Mexican pop sensation known for her powerful vocals and emotional ballads, will perform in Portland on December 4, 2024, as part of her highly anticipated tour. Rising to fame on La Academia, Yuridia has since become one of the most successful Latin artists, with multiple Platinum albums and chart-topping hits such as "Ángel" and "Como Yo Nadie Te Ha Amado." Her unique blend of pop, Latin ballads, and regional Mexican influences has garnered her an international fanbase, and her live performances are known for their emotional intensity and vocal prowess.



The concert will showcase songs from her latest album, Pa' Luego Es Tarde Vol. 2, along with fan-favorites from her extensive discography. As a recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including Latin Grammy nominations, Yuridia's presence on stage is a captivating experience, delivering heartfelt lyrics and impressive vocal performances. Fans can expect an unforgettable evening of music, emotion, and Yuridia’s undeniable talent.