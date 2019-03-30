|Location:
|ROCO Winery
|Map:
|13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5035387625
|Email:
|kelly@rocowinery.com
|Website:
|http://rocowinery.com/event/yamhill-carlton-focus-flight/?instance_id=140
|All Dates:
Yamhill-Carlton Focus Flight
Few grapes rival Pinot Noir’s versatilities and its natural capacity to reflect “terroir”. Learn how the soil, climate, and geography of Yamhill-Carlton AVA vineyards influences the ultimate character of the wines produced from them.
The flight will feature:
2015 Marsh Estate Chardonnay
2015 Marsh Estate Pinot Noir
2015 Ancient Waters Pinot Noir
2016 Ancient Waters Pinot Noir
Grab a glass, and taste what makes Yamhill-Carlton so unique!
Complimentary for club members. $20 for non-members/ waived with 3 bottle purchase
