Yamhill-Carlton Focus Flight

Few grapes rival Pinot Noir’s versatilities and its natural capacity to reflect “terroir”. Learn how the soil, climate, and geography of Yamhill-Carlton AVA vineyards influences the ultimate character of the wines produced from them.



The flight will feature:



2015 Marsh Estate Chardonnay



2015 Marsh Estate Pinot Noir



2015 Ancient Waters Pinot Noir



2016 Ancient Waters Pinot Noir



Grab a glass, and taste what makes Yamhill-Carlton so unique!



Complimentary for club members. $20 for non-members/ waived with 3 bottle purchase

