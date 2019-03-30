 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035387625
Email:kelly@rocowinery.com
Website:http://rocowinery.com/event/yamhill-carlton-focus-flight/?instance_id=140
All Dates:Mar 30, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Yamhill-Carlton Focus Flight

Few grapes rival Pinot Noir’s versatilities and its natural capacity to reflect “terroir”. Learn how the soil, climate, and geography of Yamhill-Carlton AVA vineyards influences the ultimate character of the wines produced from them.

The flight will feature:

2015 Marsh Estate Chardonnay

2015 Marsh Estate Pinot Noir

2015 Ancient Waters Pinot Noir

2016 Ancient Waters Pinot Noir

Grab a glass, and taste what makes Yamhill-Carlton so unique!

Complimentary for club members. $20 for non-members/ waived with 3 bottle purchase

 

Free club members/$20 non-members

Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

