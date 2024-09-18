 Calendar Home
WSET Level 3 in Wine Course

This advanced-level course offers an intensive exploration of the world’s most significant wine regions, grapes, wine styles and labeling laws. Students will develop a deep understanding of the world of wine supported by in-class lectures/discussions, personalized study, and instructor-guided tasting of 90 benchmark wine styles using the WSET Systematic Approach to Tasting. It is a challenging and engaging course that rewards the dedicated student with a high level of mastery.

 

Fee: $1542

Advanced-level wine certification course for wine professionals and serious students of wine.

