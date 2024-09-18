|Location:
|The Wine & Spirit Archive
|Map:
|3319 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97206
|Phone:
|503-764-7698
|Email:
|info@wineandspiritarchive.com
|Website:
|https://www.wineandspiritarchive.com/all-classes/p/wset-level-2-award-in-wine-course
|All Dates:
WSET Level 3 in Wine Course
This advanced-level course offers an intensive exploration of the world’s most significant wine regions, grapes, wine styles and labeling laws. Students will develop a deep understanding of the world of wine supported by in-class lectures/discussions, personalized study, and instructor-guided tasting of 90 benchmark wine styles using the WSET Systematic Approach to Tasting. It is a challenging and engaging course that rewards the dedicated student with a high level of mastery.
Fee: $1542
Advanced-level wine certification course for wine professionals and serious students of wine.