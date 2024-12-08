 Calendar Home
Location:PCC - Newberg Center
Map:135 Werth Blvd, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-764-7698
Email:info@wineandspiritarchive.com
Website:https://www.wineandspiritarchive.com/all-classes/p/wset-level-2-award-in-wine-course
All Dates:Dec 8, 2024

WSET Level 1 in Wine Course

This course is ideal for the emerging wine student and the aspiring wine professional. Join us to understand the world of wine as we explore how grape variety, winemaking decisions, service, and food pairing determine the incredible diversity of flavors and styles we find in the class. A joyful day of learning and tasting!

Course structure:
This one-day interactive course includes expert-led lectures, interactive activities and discussions, and guided wine tasting of classic wine styles using the WSET Systematic Approach to Tasting. A comprehensive, fun, and education-filled day complete with wine tasting to underscore your learning.

 

Fee: $392

A foundational-level, fun, and engaging wine course.

