WSET Level 1 in Wine Course

This course is ideal for the emerging wine student and the aspiring wine professional. Join us to understand the world of wine as we explore how grape variety, winemaking decisions, service, and food pairing determine the incredible diversity of flavors and styles we find in the class. A joyful day of learning and tasting!



Course structure:

This one-day interactive course includes expert-led lectures, interactive activities and discussions, and guided wine tasting of classic wine styles using the WSET Systematic Approach to Tasting. A comprehensive, fun, and education-filled day complete with wine tasting to underscore your learning.

Fee: $392