|Location:
|Hideaway at Dobbes
|Map:
|240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-538-1141
|Email:
|tharris@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/world-of-wine-with-toni-blind-date.html
|All Dates:
World of Wine with Toni - "Blind Date"
Hot or Cold? Wet or Dry? What a difference a vintage makes! Join Toni at World of Wine in the Hideaway at Dobbes for a special flight designed to show the array of styles and flavors derived from different vintages.
No World of Wine would be complete without a surprise wine (or two!) from around the world, and delicious nibbles.
Come prepared to learn & laugh welcome to the World of Wine with Toni!
**When purchasing your tickets, please select "Pickup at Winery" as your shipping option to avoid being charged a shipping fee.
Club members, log in with the email associated with your club membership and enter coupon code WOWCLUB at checkout to receive $10 off your ticket price.
Industry guests receive special discounted rates; inquire directly with Toni: tharris@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Fee: $100