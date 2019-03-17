World of Wine with Toni - "Blind Date"

Hot or Cold? Wet or Dry? What a difference a vintage makes! Join Toni at World of Wine in the Hideaway at Dobbes for a special flight designed to show the array of styles and flavors derived from different vintages.



No World of Wine would be complete without a surprise wine (or two!) from around the world, and delicious nibbles.



Come prepared to learn & laugh welcome to the World of Wine with Toni!



**When purchasing your tickets, please select "Pickup at Winery" as your shipping option to avoid being charged a shipping fee.



Club members, log in with the email associated with your club membership and enter coupon code WOWCLUB at checkout to receive $10 off your ticket price.



Industry guests receive special discounted rates; inquire directly with Toni: tharris@dobbesfamilyestate.com

Fee: $100