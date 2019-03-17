 Calendar Home
Location:Hideaway at Dobbes
Map:240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-1141
Email:tharris@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/world-of-wine-with-toni-blind-date.html
All Dates:Mar 17, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

World of Wine with Toni - "Blind Date"

Hot or Cold? Wet or Dry? What a difference a vintage makes! Join Toni at World of Wine in the Hideaway at Dobbes for a special flight designed to show the array of styles and flavors derived from different vintages.

No World of Wine would be complete without a surprise wine (or two!) from around the world, and delicious nibbles.

Come prepared to learn & laugh welcome to the World of Wine with Toni!

**When purchasing your tickets, please select "Pickup at Winery" as your shipping option to avoid being charged a shipping fee.

Club members, log in with the email associated with your club membership and enter coupon code WOWCLUB at checkout to receive $10 off your ticket price.

Industry guests receive special discounted rates; inquire directly with Toni: tharris@dobbesfamilyestate.com

 Fee: $100

Hot or Cold? Wet or Dry? What a difference a vintage makes! Join Toni at World of Wine in the Hideaway at Dobbes for a special flight designed to show the array of styles and flavors derived from different vintages. No World of Wine would be complete without a surprise wine (or two!) from around the world, and delicious nibbles. Come prepared to learn & laugh welcome to the World of Wine with ...
Hideaway at Dobbes
Hideaway at Dobbes 97115 240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
March (2019)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable