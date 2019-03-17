 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate Winery
Map:240 SE 5th St., Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 5035381141
Email:tharris@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://shop.dobbesfamilyestate.com/product/World-of-Wine----Blind-Date--March-17th-11am-1pm?pageID=E7A58DBB-A16D-CDAF-5138-E845AC0AE044&sortBy=DisplayOrder&maxRows=10&
All Dates:Mar 17, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

World of Wine with Toni - Blind Date

Join Toni in the Hideaway for an extra special World of Wine event designed to show you what you love about wine and WHY you love it. Be prepared to put blinders on and throw all of your preconceived notions out the window!

You'll learn all those "fancy" wine words and will get to take home your very own keepsake wine sensory kit. No World of Wine would be complete without a surprise wine (or two!) from around the world. Come prepared to learn & laugh – welcome to the World of Wine with Toni!

**When purchasing your tickets, please select "Pickup at Winery" as your shipping option to avoid being charged a shipping fee.

Club members, log in with the email associated with your club membership and enter coupon code WOWCLUB15 at checkout to receive $15 off your ticket price. Gold Club members, receive $30 off per ticket - use code WOWGOLD30 at checkout.

Limit 4 discounted tickets per membership; additional tickets will be charged at the full price.

Industry guests receive special discounted rates; inquire directly with Toni: tharris@dobbesfamilyestate.com

Fee: $100.00

Learn what you love about wine and WHY, with Toni!

