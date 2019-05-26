 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate Winery
Map:240 SE 5th St., Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 5035381141
Email:tharris@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://shop.dobbesfamilyestate.com/product/World-of-Wine----Rose-and-Food-May-26th-2019?pageID=E7A58DBB-A16D-CDAF-5138-E845AC0AE044&sortBy=DisplayOrder&maxRows=10&
All Dates:May 26, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

World of Wine with Toni

The season to "drink pink" is finally upon us, and Dobbes' Wine Educator Toni Harris is here to show you why rosé is also the perfect food pairing wine suitable for year-round enjoyment!

Not just your everyday tasting flight, every World of Wine features at least one surprise wine from around the world and is accompanied by curated light bites from R& R Culinaire. Come prepared to learn and laugh - welcome to the World of Wine with Toni!

**When purchasing your tickets, please select "Pickup at Winery" as your shipping option to avoid being charged a shipping fee.

Club members, log in with the email associated with your club membership and enter coupon code WOWCLUB15 at checkout to receive $15 off your ticket price. Gold Club members receive $30 off per ticket - use code WOWGOLD30 at checkout.

Limit 4 discounted tickets per membership; additional tickets will be charged at the full price.

Industry guests receive special discounted rates; inquire directly with Toni: tharris@dobbesfamilyestate.com

Fee: $60.00

Toni is here to show you why rosé is the perfect food pairing wine for year-round enjoyment!

Dobbes Family Estate Winery
Dobbes Family Estate Winery 97115 240 SE 5th St., Dundee, Oregon 97115
May (2019)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable