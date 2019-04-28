World of Wine with Toni

Do you love wine? Do you love sunshine? If you answered yes - then come taste a flight specially designed for you! Join Dobbes' Wine Educator Toni Harris as she helps set you up for summer with an exploration on the white and light(er) side of wine.



Not just your everyday tasting flight, every World of Wine features at least one surprise wine from around the world and is accompanied by curated light bites from R& R Culinaire. Come prepared to learn and laugh - welcome to the World of Wine with Toni!



**When purchasing your tickets, please select "Pickup at Winery" as your shipping option to avoid being charged a shipping fee.



Club members, log in with the email associated with your club membership and enter coupon code WOWCLUB15 at checkout to receive $15 off your ticket price. Gold Club members receive $30 off per ticket - use code WOWGOLD30 at checkout.



Limit 4 discounted tickets per membership; additional tickets will be charged at the full price.



Industry guests receive special discounted rates; inquire directly with Toni: tharris@dobbesfamilyestate.com

Fee: $60.00