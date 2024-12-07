Location: Cafe Olli Map: 3925 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97212 All Dates: Dec 7, 2024 10:00 am - 2:00 pm Brunch starts at 9am



Women Who Sparkle!

In celebration of the holiday season, five leading local female sparkling winemakers will come together for “Women Who Sparkle!,” a free event celebrating the sparkling wine landscape in Oregon, from 10am - 2pm on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Cafe Olli.



This open-to-the-public sparkling tasting event invites guests to delve into the world of traditional method sparkling wines crafted by some of Oregon's most inspiring women winemakers. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the winemakers and enjoy select pours, tastings, and bottles of a variety of limited-production sparkling wines, along with Cafe Olli’s seasonally inspired brunch menu. Bottles will also be available for purchase—perfect for holiday gifting, hosting and celebrating.



EVENT DETAILS:



Date: Saturday, Dec. 7



Time: Sparkling wine tasting 10am - 2pm. Walk-in brunch 9am - 2pm, no reservations.



Cost: Free sparkling wine tasting with glasses and bottles available for purchase.



Location: Cafe Olli, 3925 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97212



Overview: Meet the winemakers, hear their stories, and enjoy select pours, tastings, and bottles of a variety of limited-production sparkling wines along with Cafe Olli’s seasonally inspired brunch menu.



FEATURED WINEMAKERS:



Jeanne Feldkamp, Corollary Wines



Allison McMahon, Arabilis Wines



Kris Fade, Analemma Wines



Melaney Schmidt, Landmass Wines



Jessica West, Harper Voit and Approachment Wine Co.