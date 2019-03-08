Women Taste Better with AniChe Cellars

In celebration of International Women's Day and Women's History Month, enjoy a weekend of celebrating the feminine characters with a special wine flight featuring the strong female characters of wine and the winemakers. Two verticals open plus special femme-inspired tasties.



Le menu:



Vertical of Lizzy '16 and '17



3 Witches 2016



Shelob 2016



Vertical of Moth Love '14, '15, and '16!



Two featured wine specials available all March including a Lizzy 2016 & Lizzy 2017 Four-pack and a "Women Taste Better" strong feminine trio of Lizzy 2016, Shelob 2016 and Three Witches 2016.