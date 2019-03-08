|Location:
|AniChe Cellars
|Map:
|71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
|Phone:
|360-624-6531
|Email:
|events@anichecellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.facebook.com/events/1226320560857285/
|All Dates:
Women Taste Better with AniChe Cellars
In celebration of International Women's Day and Women's History Month, enjoy a weekend of celebrating the feminine characters with a special wine flight featuring the strong female characters of wine and the winemakers. Two verticals open plus special femme-inspired tasties.
Le menu:
Vertical of Lizzy '16 and '17
3 Witches 2016
Shelob 2016
Vertical of Moth Love '14, '15, and '16!
Two featured wine specials available all March including a Lizzy 2016 & Lizzy 2017 Four-pack and a "Women Taste Better" strong feminine trio of Lizzy 2016, Shelob 2016 and Three Witches 2016.
