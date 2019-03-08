 Calendar Home
Location:AniChe Cellars
Map:71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
Phone: 360-624-6531
Email:events@anichecellars.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/1226320560857285/
All Dates:Mar 8, 2019 - Mar 10, 2019

Women Taste Better with AniChe Cellars

In celebration of International Women's Day and Women's History Month, enjoy a weekend of celebrating the feminine characters with a special wine flight featuring the strong female characters of wine and the winemakers. Two verticals open plus special femme-inspired tasties.

Le menu:

Vertical of Lizzy '16 and '17

3 Witches 2016

Shelob 2016

Vertical of Moth Love '14, '15, and '16!

Two featured wine specials available all March including a Lizzy 2016 & Lizzy 2017 Four-pack and a "Women Taste Better" strong feminine trio of Lizzy 2016, Shelob 2016 and Three Witches 2016.

Enjoy a weekend of celebrating the feminine characters with a special wine flight.

AniChe Cellars
AniChe Cellars 98651 71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
March (2019)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable