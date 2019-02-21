 Calendar Home
Location:Portland, Oregon
Map:Various, Portland, Oregon 97214
Phone: 503.972.0194
Email:info@classicwinesauction.com
Website:http://WinemakerDinnersPDX.com
All Dates:Feb 17, 2019 10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Feb 19, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Feb 20, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Feb 21, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Winter Winemaker Dinner Series

Classic Wines Auction​, consistently recognized as one of the top ten charity wine auctions in the country by ​Wine Spectator magazine, has announced its Winter Winemaker Dinner ​series, scheduled for February 17-21, 2019. Held at select local restaurants three times a year, these unique dinners (and one brunch) partner esteemed winemakers from Oregon with top-rated Portland chefs for exquisite, multi-course meals. Proceeds benefit five ​local nonprofit organizations​: ​Metropolitan Family Service​ (MFS), ​YWCA Clark County​, ​Friends of the Children​, ​New Avenues for Youth​ and ​Unity Center for Behavioral Health​.

The winter lineup boasts a diverse mix of cornerstone and new Portland restaurants, including: The Country Cat, Noble Rot, OK Omens, Holdfast, and Andina. ​They are paired with some of the region’s top wineries, including: Cameron Winery, Belle Pente, Penner-Ash Wine Cellars, and J. Christopher Wines to create one-of-a-kind menu and pairings. Boundary Social Club opens its members-only club to lucky guests for one night. And the new Domaine Serene Wine Lounge in downtown Portland offers a unique walk-around tasting experience. ​Back by popular demand is a brunch featuring female-led businesses: The Nightwood Society paired with Et Fille Winery with Woven Wine Works.

 

Fee: $100 - $150

