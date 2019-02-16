Winter Wine Dinner Series featuring R&R Culina

Lange Estate Winery is excited to be partnering with Northwest chefs for a Winter Wine Dinner Series. Each of these evening collaborations at Lange Estate Winery & Vineyard will pair our collection of handcrafted Willamette Valley Pinot noir, Pinot gris and Chardonnay with the culinary mastery of wine country’s go-to cuisiniers.



Join Don, Wendy and Jesse Lange in our Grand Tasting Hall for any or all of these convivial experiences. Our hope is to bring together a community of wine and food enthusiasts to create some unforgettable moments around the table. We invite you to come and take part!



February 16, 2019 at 5:30 PM – With illustrious culinary backgrounds from famous foodie destinations like Chicago, Napa, Aspen and Miami to challenging and exotic locations like Antarctica, Alaska and the Caribbean, these now local chefs are bringing thoughtful and inspired plates to the Willamette Valley. Join R&R Culinaire Proprietors and Chefs Red Hauge and Raul Salinas for passed hors d’oeuvres and a multi-course dinner paired with Lange Estate Wines – including some exciting surprise pours.



Purchase Tickets Today! Only 25 Seats Available.



$125 Per Person/$100 Club Member



Please contact Hannah Miller, hannah@langewinery.com, with any food allergy concerns.