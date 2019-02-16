 Calendar Home
Location:Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards
Map:18380 NE Buena Vista Drive, Dundee, OR, 97115, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/winter-wine-dinner-series-featuring-rr-culinaire-2/
All Dates:Feb 16, 2019 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Winter Wine Dinner Series featuring R&R Culina

Lange Estate Winery is excited to be partnering with Northwest chefs for a Winter Wine Dinner Series. Each of these evening collaborations at Lange Estate Winery & Vineyard will pair our collection of handcrafted Willamette Valley Pinot noir, Pinot gris and Chardonnay with the culinary mastery of wine country’s go-to cuisiniers.

Join Don, Wendy and Jesse Lange in our Grand Tasting Hall for any or all of these convivial experiences. Our hope is to bring together a community of wine and food enthusiasts to create some unforgettable moments around the table. We invite you to come and take part!

February 16, 2019 at 5:30 PM – With illustrious culinary backgrounds from famous foodie destinations like Chicago, Napa, Aspen and Miami to challenging and exotic locations like Antarctica, Alaska and the Caribbean, these now local chefs are bringing thoughtful and inspired plates to the Willamette Valley. Join R&R Culinaire Proprietors and Chefs Red Hauge and Raul Salinas for passed hors d’oeuvres and a multi-course dinner paired with Lange Estate Wines – including some exciting surprise pours.

Purchase Tickets Today! Only 25 Seats Available.

$125 Per Person/$100 Club Member

Please contact Hannah Miller, hannah@langewinery.com, with any food allergy concerns.

Lange Estate Winery is excited to be partnering with Northwest chefs for a Winter Wine Dinner Series. Each of these evening collaborations at Lange Estate Winery & Vineyard will pair our collection of handcrafted Willamette Valley Pinot noir, Pinot gris and Chardonnay with the culinary mastery of wine country’s go-to cuisiniers.Join Don, Wendy and Jesse Lange in our Grand Tasting Hall ...
Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards
Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards 18380 18380 NE Buena Vista Drive, Dundee, OR, 97115, United States
February (2019)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable