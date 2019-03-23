Winter Wine Dinner Series featuring Hunt & Gather

Lange Estate Winery is excited to be partnering with Northwest chefs for a Winter Wine Dinner Series. Each of these evening collaborations at Lange Estate Winery & Vineyard will pair our collection of handcrafted Willamette Valley Pinot noir, Pinot gris and Chardonnay with the culinary mastery of wine country’s go-to cuisiniers.



Join Don, Wendy and Jesse Lange in our Grand Tasting Hall for any or all of these convivial experiences. Our hope is to bring together a community of wine and food enthusiasts to create some unforgettable moments around the table. We invite you to come and take part!



March 23, 2019 at 5:30 PM – The Lange’s are thrilled to host the classically French trained Chef Andrew Biggs of Hunt & Gather whose commitment to and respect for local farmers, ranchers, fisheries and foragers aligns closely with Lange thoughtful approach to winegrowing, winemaking and sustainable living. Experience this beloved Portland chef’s exquisitely crafted food at our Estate Winery & Vineyard. We will enjoy hors d’oeuvres and four-courses paired with Lange Estate wines – including some exciting surprise pours.



Purchase Tickets Today! Only 25 Seats Available.



$150 Per Person/$125 Club Member



Please contact Hannah Miller, hannah@langewinery.com, with any food allergy concerns.