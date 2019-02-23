 Calendar Home
Location:Bergstrom Wines Tasting Room
Map:18215 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-554-0463
Email:contactus@bergstromwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/winter-allocation-release-party.html
All Dates:Feb 23, 2019 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Winter Allocation Release Party

We're celebrating Kick 20 years of making world-class wines from the Willamette Valley and a year of fabulous evens by kicking it off with our Winter Allocation Release Party. $40 per person or 4 Complimentary Tickets with each Bergstrom Club Membership.


We're celebrating Kick 20 years of making world-class wines from the Willamette Valley and a year of fabulous evens by kicking it off with our Winter Allocation Release Party. $40 per person or 4 Complimentary Tickets with each Bergstrom Club Membership. 
Bergstrom Wines Tasting Room
Bergstrom Wines Tasting Room 18215 18215 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
February (2019)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable