|Location:
|Bergstrom Wines Tasting Room
|Map:
|18215 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-554-0463
|Email:
|contactus@bergstromwines.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/winter-allocation-release-party.html
|All Dates:
Winter Allocation Release Party
We're celebrating Kick 20 years of making world-class wines from the Willamette Valley and a year of fabulous evens by kicking it off with our Winter Allocation Release Party. $40 per person or 4 Complimentary Tickets with each Bergstrom Club Membership.