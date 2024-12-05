|Location:
|NW Cru
|Map:
|325 NE Evans St,, McMinnville, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|541-829-1194
|Email:
|jessica@cortellcollection.com
|Website:
|http://www.cortellcollection.com
|All Dates:
Wint tasting at NW Cru Thursday through December
If you have not had a chance to taste Cortell Collection Wines, now is your chance! We will be tasting through a wide range of wines including Pinot noir, Gamay noir, Chardonnay, white Pinot noir and Rosé. A chance to catch up with owner, Jessica Cortell and learn about farming techniques, harvest and more. Reservations not required but we encourage reservations so we can plan for your group. You can reserve at the website or this link:
https://cortellcollection.as.me/NWCru
Fee: $25
Wine tasting fee waived with 2 bottle purchase