 Calendar Home
Location:NW Cru
Map:325 NE Evans St,, McMinnville, Oregon 97101
Phone: 541-829-1194
Email:jessica@cortellcollection.com
Website:http://www.cortellcollection.com
All Dates:Dec 5, 2024 - Dec 26, 2024 Thursdays only! Noon to 7 PM

Wint tasting at NW Cru Thursday through December

If you have not had a chance to taste Cortell Collection Wines, now is your chance! We will be tasting through a wide range of wines including Pinot noir, Gamay noir, Chardonnay, white Pinot noir and Rosé. A chance to catch up with owner, Jessica Cortell and learn about farming techniques, harvest and more. Reservations not required but we encourage reservations so we can plan for your group. You can reserve at the website or this link:

https://cortellcollection.as.me/NWCru

 

Fee: $25

Wine tasting fee waived with 2 bottle purchase

NW Cru
NW Cru 97101 325 NE Evans St,, McMinnville, Oregon 97101
December (2024)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable