|Location:
|Red Cross Building
|Map:
|605 Barnes Street, Vancouver, WA 98661
|Phone:
|3606964498
|Email:
|cweswine@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.columbiawillamettewine.org
|All Dates:
Wines of Domaine Pouillon, Lyle WA
Columbia Willamette Enological Society (CWES) wine education program April 10 will featuring the wines of Columbia Gorge winery Domaine Pouillon. You'll enjoy small handcrafted wines done in a French style. Taste 6 premium wines paired with 4 gourmet food bites from NW Culinary Institute.
Fee: $40; $30 for society members
CWES education program featuring wines of Domaine Pouillon, Lyle WA.