 Calendar Home
Location:Red Cross Building
Map:605 Barnes Street, Vancouver, WA 98661
Phone: 3606964498
Email:cweswine@gmail.com
Website:http://www.columbiawillamettewine.org
All Dates:Apr 10, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Wines of Domaine Pouillon, Lyle WA

Columbia Willamette Enological Society (CWES) wine education program April 10 will featuring the wines of Columbia Gorge winery Domaine Pouillon. You'll enjoy small handcrafted wines done in a French style. Taste 6 premium wines paired with 4 gourmet food bites from NW Culinary Institute.

 

Fee: $40; $30 for society members

CWES education program featuring wines of Domaine Pouillon, Lyle WA.

Red Cross Building
Red Cross Building 98661 605 Barnes Street, Vancouver, WA 98661
April (2019)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable