 Calendar Home
Location:Utopia Vineyards
Map:19980 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-687-1671
Email:info@utopiawine.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/winemaker-tour-of-new-winery.html
All Dates:Apr 20, 2019 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Winemaker Tour of New Winery

Please join me at our new property on Ribbon Ridge for a private tour and tasting of our new vineyard and winery. We will have an array of our Estate wines paired with small bites for your enjoyment.

Please note this is event is limited to Utopian Tasting Society members and their guests.

Please join me at our new property on Ribbon Ridge for a private tour and tasting of our new vineyard and winery. We will have an array of our Estate wines paired with small bites for your enjoyment. Please note this is event is limited to Utopian Tasting Society members and their guests.
Utopia Vineyards
Utopia Vineyards 19980 19980 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
April (2019)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable