|Utopia Vineyards
|19980 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
|503-687-1671
|info@utopiawine.com
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/winemaker-tour-of-new-winery.html
Winemaker Tour of New Winery
Please join me at our new property on Ribbon Ridge for a private tour and tasting of our new vineyard and winery. We will have an array of our Estate wines paired with small bites for your enjoyment.
Please note this is event is limited to Utopian Tasting Society members and their guests.