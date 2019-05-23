Winemaker Dinner Series: Pam Walden of Willful

Quaintrelle is happy to have Pam Walden of Willful Wine Company back for our May Winemaker Dinner. The Willful winemaking style embodies the duality of strong will and restraint when necessary. Join her for a six-course tasting menu of Chef Ryley Eckersley’s locally sourced and rebellious cuisine thoughtfully paired with Pam's wines.

Fee: $85