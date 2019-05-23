 Calendar Home
Location:Quaintrelle
Map:3936 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227
Phone: (503) 200-5787
Email:info@quaintrelle.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/quaintrelle/experience/52605/willful-wine-company-winemaker-dinner?date=2019-03-21&size=2&time=19%3A00&fbclid=IwAR3Vnj98ZgeukrnTm_Z2rikLmITWs1MVQQdT1u66OqbKrWkvvcfEVHxovN8
All Dates:May 23, 2019 - May 24, 2019 This doesn't seem to be working. Our event is May 23 6:30-9:30 pm

Winemaker Dinner Series: Pam Walden of Willful

Quaintrelle is happy to have Pam Walden of Willful Wine Company back for our May Winemaker Dinner. The Willful winemaking style embodies the duality of strong will and restraint when necessary. Join her for a six-course tasting menu of Chef Ryley Eckersley’s locally sourced and rebellious cuisine thoughtfully paired with Pam's wines.

Fee: $85

Quaintrelle is happy to have Pam Walden of Willful Wine Company back for our May Winemaker Dinner. The Willful winemaking style embodies the duality of strong will and restraint when necessary. Join her for a six-course tasting menu of Chef Ryley Eckersley’s locally sourced and rebellious cuisine thoughtfully paired with Pam's wines. Fee: $85
Quaintrelle
Quaintrelle 97227 3936 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227
May (2019)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable