|Steamboat Inn
|42705 N Umpqua Hwy, Idleyld Park, OR 97447
|541-498-2230
Winemaker's Dinner at Steamboat Inn
May 17, 2019
Portland's Besaws Restaurant and Reustle Vineyard Pairing Dinner
Dinner starts at 7pm in the Library with appetizers paired with wine then moves to the dining room for a multi course meal, followed by dessert expertly paired by our guest chef.
$100 per person includes appetizers, dinner, dessert and drinks. Price does not include staff gratuity.
You can reserve your seats when booking your room by calling Steamboat Inn direct at 541-498-2230.
Fee: $100
Join us for our Winemaker's Dinner at the Steamboat Inn