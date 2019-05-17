Winemaker's Dinner at Steamboat Inn

Portland's Besaws Restaurant and Reustle Vineyard Pairing Dinner



Dinner starts at 7pm in the Library with appetizers paired with wine then moves to the dining room for a multi course meal, followed by dessert expertly paired by our guest chef.

$100 per person includes appetizers, dinner, dessert and drinks. Price does not include staff gratuity.

You can reserve your seats when booking your room by calling Steamboat Inn direct at 541-498-2230.

