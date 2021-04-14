Wine Wednesday - Name that Song

Join us for Wine Wednesday, April 14th for Date Night!!



This week we will play a fun game of Name that Song. Your host Ember will sing parts of random songs while you try to guess the name of each.



Join us from 6 pm - 8 pm and test your musical prowess.



Michelle from The Wandering Vine will offer food that must be pre-ordered 24 hours prior with a link we will send to you the week of your reservation.



To attend these events, you agree to follow all OHA guidelines, and you agree not to hold Youngberg Hill, our staff, performers, or vendors liable should they be exposed to COVID-19 at the event. To secure your spot, we encourage you to make reservations in advance.



We will host the event inside our event center, so we are strictly limited to no more than 75 guests. To ensure attendance, we require a $10 registration fee which will apply towards your drink purchase.



https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/272281/wine-wednesdays-date-night-youngberg-hill



Reminders:

- 6 person limit per party.



-Trivia night is 21 and over; please leave the children at home (including fur babies).

-Outside food is allowed.

-Please keep at least 6 feet apart.