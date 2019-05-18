 Calendar Home
Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: (503) 807-5008
Email:cassandra@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:http://www.wineweb.com/scripts/eventPg.cfm/27483/489/Pre-Memorial-Day-Weekend-at-Natalies-Estate-Winery/
All Dates:May 18, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm This is a 2 day event 5/18-5/19

Wine Tasting in Wine Country Pre-Memorial Day

Join us the weekend before Memorial Day in the Willamette Valley wine country for wine tasting. Our tasting room is a cozy "Tree House" surrounded with our estate vineyards. We are a boutique, family-owned winery specializing in good wine, affordable prices, and friendly atmosphere. We are by appointment and only open to the public a few days of the year. Come check us out.

Stop by the tasting room and try our newest releases paired with delicious
appetizers, surrounded by a spectacular forest view. Come and start the summer with us!

Where: Natalie's Estate Winery
When: May 18th & 19th, 2019
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tasting Fee: $15 per person with 10% discount on case purchases. Complimentary for Cellar Club Members

No appointment necessary on this weekend!
We are located at 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132.

Please email, or call us at 503-807-5008 if we can answer any questions for you!

Hope to see you here. Cheers!

 

Fee: $15

Join us for wine tasting in our "Tree House" with vineyard views

Natalie's Estate Winery
16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg, OR 97132
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

