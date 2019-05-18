Wine Tasting in Wine Country Pre-Memorial Day

Join us the weekend before Memorial Day in the Willamette Valley wine country for wine tasting. Our tasting room is a cozy "Tree House" surrounded with our estate vineyards. We are a boutique, family-owned winery specializing in good wine, affordable prices, and friendly atmosphere. We are by appointment and only open to the public a few days of the year. Come check us out.



Stop by the tasting room and try our newest releases paired with delicious

appetizers, surrounded by a spectacular forest view. Come and start the summer with us!



Where: Natalie's Estate Winery

When: May 18th & 19th, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tasting Fee: $15 per person with 10% discount on case purchases. Complimentary for Cellar Club Members



No appointment necessary on this weekend!

We are located at 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132.



Please email, or call us at 503-807-5008 if we can answer any questions for you!



Hope to see you here. Cheers!

