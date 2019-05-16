 Calendar Home
Location:Noble Estate Urban
Map:560 Commercial Street, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 541-338-3007
Email:wines@nobleestatewinery.com
Website:http://https://shop.nobleestatewinery.com/wine-tasting-class-ticket-p135.aspx
All Dates:May 16, 2019 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Wine Tasting Class

This hour and half long class will explore how to Swirl, Sniff, and Sip your way into wine. We’ll sample a range of Noble Estate’s award winning wines while learning to identify aromas and flavors in unique ways. Whether you’re new to wine or wanting to enhance your wine tasting senses, this class is for you.

Your ticket will be at the door the evening of the event. Space is limited. 21+

 

Fee: $25

It’s Oregon Wine Month and what better way to celebrate than a Wine Tasting Class!

