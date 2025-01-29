 Calendar Home
Location:Flor Wines
Map:825 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97209
Phone: 5039720194
Email:kristy@classicwinesfoundation.com
Website:https://www.classicwinesfoundation.com/event/jan-wine-tasting/
All Dates:Jan 29, 2025 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Wine Tasting: A Pinot Noir Exploration

Explore and Compare Burgundian and West Coast Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir’s home is the fabled Côte d’Or of Burgundy where the gently sloping Côtes coax complexity and elegance from the Pinot grape. Burgundy has had 1,000 years to reach its current heights. Here on the West Coast, we are still in our first century but achieving acclaim at an exponential pace year after year.

At this tasting, we will juxtapose wines from Burgundy, from Villages to Premier Cru level, with wines from Oregon and California. Led by Andrew Fortgang and Sergio Licea, owners of Flor Wines, this intimate tasting class will dive into the unique characteristics of this grape, where it is grown, and how it expresses itself in the new world and the old—six wines in total.

Perfect for Wine Lovers & Gifts Looking for a memorable gift? Treat yourself or someone special to a memorable experience. Upon checkout, you may choose to receive a gift certificate via email.

Reserve your spot now—space is limited!

 

Fee: $100

Join us for this very special pinot noir wine tasting!

Flor Wines
Flor Wines 97209 825 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97209
January (2025)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable