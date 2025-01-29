Wine Tasting: A Pinot Noir Exploration

Explore and Compare Burgundian and West Coast Pinot Noir



Pinot Noir’s home is the fabled Côte d’Or of Burgundy where the gently sloping Côtes coax complexity and elegance from the Pinot grape. Burgundy has had 1,000 years to reach its current heights. Here on the West Coast, we are still in our first century but achieving acclaim at an exponential pace year after year.



At this tasting, we will juxtapose wines from Burgundy, from Villages to Premier Cru level, with wines from Oregon and California. Led by Andrew Fortgang and Sergio Licea, owners of Flor Wines, this intimate tasting class will dive into the unique characteristics of this grape, where it is grown, and how it expresses itself in the new world and the old—six wines in total.



Fee: $100