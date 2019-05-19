Wine Pop-up Shop

Come join us at The Rogue Grape for our first ever Wine Pop-up Shop featuring a trio of awesome local wineries! AWEN Winecraft, Parkhurst Wine Cellars and Diamondback Vineyards will be there showcasing their fabulous wines. Chat and mingle with the winemakers and taste and learn about their wines.

AWEN Winecraft is a hand-crafted boutique winery in the Rogue Valley, visit them at https://awenwinecraft.com

Parkhurst Wine Cellars - premium hand-crafted wines featuring Pinot Noir in the Rogue Valley, visit them at https://parkhurstwine.com

Diamondback Vineyards offer hand-crafted wines by internationally acclaimed wine maker, visit them at https://diamondback.wine

The Rogue Grape is downtown Medford’s newest wine bar. Featuring an extensive menu of local wines, beers and ciders as well as delicious foods. Visit us at www.theroguegrape.com