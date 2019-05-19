 Calendar Home
Location:The Rogue Grape
Map:36 S Central Ave, Medford, OR 97501
Phone: 5416228622
Email:Info@theroguegrape.com
Website:http://wwww.theroguegrape.com
All Dates:May 19, 2019 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Wine Pop-up Shop

Come join us at The Rogue Grape for our first ever Wine Pop-up Shop featuring a trio of awesome local wineries! AWEN Winecraft, Parkhurst Wine Cellars and Diamondback Vineyards will be there showcasing their fabulous wines. Chat and mingle with the winemakers and taste and learn about their wines.
AWEN Winecraft is a hand-crafted boutique winery in the Rogue Valley, visit them at https://awenwinecraft.com
Parkhurst Wine Cellars - premium hand-crafted wines featuring Pinot Noir in the Rogue Valley, visit them at https://parkhurstwine.com
Diamondback Vineyards offer hand-crafted wines by internationally acclaimed wine maker, visit them at https://diamondback.wine
The Rogue Grape is downtown Medford’s newest wine bar. Featuring an extensive menu of local wines, beers and ciders as well as delicious foods. Visit us at www.theroguegrape.com

Come join us at The Rogue Grape for our first ever Wine Pop-up Shop featuring a trio of awesome local wineries! AWEN Winecraft, Parkhurst Wine Cellars and Diamondback Vineyards will be there showcasing their fabulous wines. Chat and mingle with the winemakers and taste and learn about their wines.AWEN Winecraft is a hand-crafted boutique winery in the Rogue Valley, visit them at https://awenwinecraft.comParkhurst ...
The Rogue Grape
The Rogue Grape 97501 36 S Central Ave, Medford, OR 97501
May (2019)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable