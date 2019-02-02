 Calendar Home
Wine Pairing Clinic & Luncheon

Is it really white wine with fish and red wine with meat?
What wines go with chocolate, or fruit and cheese, or savory pork or salty appetizers?

Salty, savory or sweet, learn the basics of pairing wine and food with Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer. Expose your palate to new ways of tasting and experiment with your own concoctions.

Afterwards, enjoy a sumptuous lunch catered by Cafe Soriah.
Click HERE to see the mouth-watering menu: http://www.pfeifferwinery.com/clinic-lunch-menu

No-host bar.
$99 General / $80 Wine Club
RSVP & Pre-Payment Required

Call 541.998.2828 or EMAIL US to reserve your seats today!

 

Fee: $80 Wine Club / $99 General

An Event Not To Miss!

