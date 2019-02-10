Wine, Music, Chocolate and More

Join Arcane Cellars in Salem for a wine and chocolate pairing with Missionary Chocolates. Sample the latest truffle flavors and pair them with our great wines. Enjoy live music from 1 – 4 pm with Jackie Jae & Jason Cowsill whose mellow harmonies are sure to please any palate. Also featuring artisan crafted jewelry from NE Rocks and food for purchase from The Farmer’s Lunchbox. Fee: $10 pp/free for club members.