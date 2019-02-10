 Calendar Home
Location:Arcane Cellars
Map:22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-868-7076
Email:lynn@arcanecellars.com
Website:http://https://arcanecellars.com/events/
All Dates:Feb 10, 2019 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm Live music begins at 1 pm

Wine, Music, Chocolate and More

Join Arcane Cellars in Salem for a wine and chocolate pairing with Missionary Chocolates. Sample the latest truffle flavors and pair them with our great wines. Enjoy live music from 1 – 4 pm with Jackie Jae & Jason Cowsill whose mellow harmonies are sure to please any palate. Also featuring artisan crafted jewelry from NE Rocks and food for purchase from The Farmer’s Lunchbox. Fee: $10 pp/free for club members.

Valentine's Day Celebration with wine, chocolate, music and jewelry!

Arcane Cellars
Arcane Cellars 22350 22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
February (2019)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable