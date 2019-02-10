|Location:
|Arcane Cellars
|Map:
|22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|503-868-7076
|Email:
|lynn@arcanecellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://arcanecellars.com/events/
|All Dates:
Wine, Music, Chocolate and More
Join Arcane Cellars in Salem for a wine and chocolate pairing with Missionary Chocolates. Sample the latest truffle flavors and pair them with our great wines. Enjoy live music from 1 – 4 pm with Jackie Jae & Jason Cowsill whose mellow harmonies are sure to please any palate. Also featuring artisan crafted jewelry from NE Rocks and food for purchase from The Farmer’s Lunchbox. Fee: $10 pp/free for club members.
Valentine's Day Celebration with wine, chocolate, music and jewelry!