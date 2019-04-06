Wine Education Series, Yea for Chardonnay!

April 6, Wine Education Series (3 of 4) 12-1:30pm, Yea for Chardonnay! This amazing variety can be grown in a wide range of climates. Sommelier Jade Helm will guide us through a comparison of chardonnays and the impact of climate on the wine. $40 per person/$30 for Wine Club Members.

About Jade: After a fifteen year career in sales and public relations, Jade Helm took a year to explore wine and dance. This year changed her life. She delved into wine study and eventually earned credentials from the Society of Wine Educators (Certified Specialist in Wine), the Wine and Spirits Education Trust (Diploma in Wine and Spirits), and Court of Master Sommeliers (Certified Sommelier). For the past five years Jade has provided wine education through writing for consumer and trade oriented wine publications, speaking engagements, and direct classroom instruction at Chemeketa Community College’s Northwest Wine Studies Program. Her love of Oregon wine is evidenced by a cross country move. She is a Georgia peach who put down roots in Willamette Valley. Her teaching style is influenced by her natural enthusiasm and approachable demeanor. Jade brings her extensive training in sensory analysis to the classroom where students learn professional tasting methods and terminology as designed by leading wine certification programs. She combines firsthand knowledge of wine regions and extensive study of terroir to enrich her curriculum. She is also the primary author of Tasting Pour, a blog about wine, cocktails, food and travel. As a board member of the Travel and Words Conference she works with travel writers nationwide. When Jade is not tasting, teaching, traveling, writing or judging wine competitions, she is probably sleeping. Fee: $30 members- $40Non wineclub members