Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Wine-Wednesday-Dec
All Dates:Dec 18, 2024 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Wine Down Wednesday

Enjoy Chili and a glass of wine or beverage of your choice for $20

Date: December 18, 2024
Time: 5pm – 8pm
Cost: $20 per person (this is a 21 and up event only)
Club Members: $15 per person (up to 4 people)
Included in price: Enjoy Chili and a glass of wine or beverage of your choice. Additional Chili and wine may be purchased.

Tickets must be purchased ahead of time. No Walk-ins.

This is a 21 and up Event
No outside food or beverages allowed
No refunds for no-shows.
No pets

 

Fee: $20.00

Join us for Wine Down Wednesday - Chili Night

Oak Knoll Winery
