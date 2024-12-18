Wine Down Wednesday

Enjoy Chili and a glass of wine or beverage of your choice for $20



Date: December 18, 2024

Time: 5pm – 8pm

Cost: $20 per person (this is a 21 and up event only)

Club Members: $15 per person (up to 4 people)

Included in price: Enjoy Chili and a glass of wine or beverage of your choice. Additional Chili and wine may be purchased.



Tickets must be purchased ahead of time. No Walk-ins.



This is a 21 and up Event

No outside food or beverages allowed

No refunds for no-shows.

No pets

Fee: $20.00