|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
5036488198
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Wine-Wednesday-Dec
|All Dates:
Wine Down Wednesday
Enjoy Chili and a glass of wine or beverage of your choice for $20
Date: December 18, 2024
Time: 5pm – 8pm
Cost: $20 per person (this is a 21 and up event only)
Club Members: $15 per person (up to 4 people)
Included in price: Enjoy Chili and a glass of wine or beverage of your choice. Additional Chili and wine may be purchased.
Tickets must be purchased ahead of time. No Walk-ins.
This is a 21 and up Event
No outside food or beverages allowed
No refunds for no-shows.
No pets
Fee: $20.00
