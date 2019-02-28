|Location:
|Il Solito
|Map:
|627 Southwest Washington Street, Portland, OR 97205
|Phone:
|5038433100
|Email:
|ace@yamhill.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yamhill-valley-vineyards-il-solito-wine-pairing-dinner-tickets-53926487576?fbclid=IwAR02Wpbl5_XxOBtRGqEqSqGqJ_07iYo9VlcHjv3E-TQJFeF_bhv6Qd7SjSI
|All Dates:
Wine Down
Join us for a spectacular evening of wine, conversation and a killer collaboration between Chef Matt Sigler & Chef Brandon Cunningham from Il Solito. The evening will start at 6:00 pm with a sparkling wine reception followed by a 4-course wine pairing dinner featuring handmade pasta, farm fresh local ingredients from the PNW paired with fantastic wines from Yamhill Valley Vineyards. Fee: $125
Oregon meets Italy in this collaborative winemaker dinner!