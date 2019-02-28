 Calendar Home
Location:Il Solito
Map:627 Southwest Washington Street, Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 5038433100
Email:ace@yamhill.com
Website:http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yamhill-valley-vineyards-il-solito-wine-pairing-dinner-tickets-53926487576?fbclid=IwAR02Wpbl5_XxOBtRGqEqSqGqJ_07iYo9VlcHjv3E-TQJFeF_bhv6Qd7SjSI
All Dates:Feb 28, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Wine Down

Join us for a spectacular evening of wine, conversation and a killer collaboration between Chef Matt Sigler & Chef Brandon Cunningham from Il Solito. The evening will start at 6:00 pm with a sparkling wine reception followed by a 4-course wine pairing dinner featuring handmade pasta, farm fresh local ingredients from the PNW paired with fantastic wines from Yamhill Valley Vineyards. Fee: $125

Oregon meets Italy in this collaborative winemaker dinner!

Il Solito
Il Solito 97205 627 Southwest Washington Street, Portland, OR 97205
February (2019)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable