Wine Dinner - Flavors of North Africa

Join Fairsing Vineyard for the third seating of the Full Circle Culinary Series with a Flavors of North Africa Wine Dinner.



Our estate wines, both current releases and library wines, to be paired with a five-course excursion of flavors from North Africa prepared by Chef Rebecca Clarke.



Seating for our Full Circle Culinary Series experiences are limited. Reservation required. Guests $100 / $90 Club.



Contact our tasting room to secure reservation 503.560.8266.

Fee: $110 Guest / $ Club