Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-560-8266
Email:events@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://www.Fairsingvineyard.com
All Dates:May 24, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Fairsing Wine Club members welcome

Wine Club Exclusive Extended Hours

Fairsing Vineyard Wine Club members are invited for an exclusive Extended Hours between 5-8 pm Friday, May 24 to celebrate the Memorial Day Weekend

Gourmet s'mores, glass pours and bottle purchases available for Club members and their guests.

An after hours event, picnics are welcome. No outside beverages please.

Picnic tables fill quickly. Reservations recommended. Contact our tasting room for details 503.560.8266.

Fairsing Vineyard Wine Club members & guests invited for extended hours Friday, May 24 5-8 pm.

Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 20881 20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
