|Location:
|Fairsing Vineyard
|Map:
|20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
|503-560-8266
|Email:
|events@fairsingvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://www.Fairsingvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Wine Club Exclusive Extended Hours
Fairsing Vineyard Wine Club members are invited for an exclusive Extended Hours between 5-8 pm Friday, May 24 to celebrate the Memorial Day Weekend
Gourmet s'mores, glass pours and bottle purchases available for Club members and their guests.
An after hours event, picnics are welcome. No outside beverages please.
Picnic tables fill quickly. Reservations recommended. Contact our tasting room for details 503.560.8266.
Fairsing Vineyard Wine Club members & guests invited for extended hours Friday, May 24 5-8 pm.