Wine Club Exclusive Extended Hours

Fairsing Vineyard Wine Club members are invited for an exclusive Extended Hours between 5-8 pm Friday, May 24 to celebrate the Memorial Day Weekend



Gourmet s'mores, glass pours and bottle purchases available for Club members and their guests.



An after hours event, picnics are welcome. No outside beverages please.



Picnic tables fill quickly. Reservations recommended. Contact our tasting room for details 503.560.8266.