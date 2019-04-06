|Location:
|Coelho Winery Tasting Room
|Map:
|111 5th Street, Amity, OR 97101
|Phone:
|503-835-9305
|Email:
|trcw@coelhowinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://coelhowinery.com/events/wine-barrel-planter-sale/
|All Dates:
Wine Barrel and Planter Sale
Get ready for your spring planting!
All day on Saturday April 6th, we will be selling 1/2-wine barrel planters for just $30 at the tasting room and $50 for a whole wine barrel. Come by and let us help you get a move on your spring planting plans!
If you need a large quantity, give us a ring in advance so we can cut the planters for you.