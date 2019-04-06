 Calendar Home
Location:Coelho Winery Tasting Room
Map:111 5th Street, Amity, OR 97101
Phone: 503-835-9305
Email:trcw@coelhowinery.com
Website:http://https://coelhowinery.com/events/wine-barrel-planter-sale/
All Dates:Apr 6, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Wine Barrel and Planter Sale

Get ready for your spring planting!

All day on Saturday April 6th, we will be selling 1/2-wine barrel planters for just $30 at the tasting room and $50 for a whole wine barrel. Come by and let us help you get a move on your spring planting plans!

If you need a large quantity, give us a ring in advance so we can cut the planters for you.

