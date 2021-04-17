Wine 102 - Estate Location

Wine 101 was last month and we had a surface-level discussion.

This time, we're going deep on specific topics such as wine laws, geographical standards, grape characteristics, winemaking techniques, farming techniques etc. Bring all your questions!

If you would like to attend virtually, there will be a zoom link sent to you via your email confirmation for your reservation. Please call or email with any questions that come up! See you soon!



Ways of Admission:

$30.00 per person or

Buy 2 bottles of wine or

Complimentary for Wine Club members

Please call or email for a reservation!

541-846-9900 ext #1

nate@troonvineyard.com