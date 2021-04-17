 Calendar Home
Location:Troon Vineyard, Estate Location
Map:1475 Kubli Road, Grants Pass, OR 97527
Phone: 541-846-9900 option 1
Email:nate@troonvineyard.com
Website:http://www.troonvineyard.com
All Dates:Apr 17, 2021 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Wine 102 - Estate Location

Wine 101 was last month and we had a surface-level discussion.
This time, we're going deep on specific topics such as wine laws, geographical standards, grape characteristics, winemaking techniques, farming techniques etc. Bring all your questions!
If you would like to attend virtually, there will be a zoom link sent to you via your email confirmation for your reservation. Please call or email with any questions that come up! See you soon!

Ways of Admission:
$30.00 per person or
Buy 2 bottles of wine or
Complimentary for Wine Club members
Please call or email for a reservation!
541-846-9900 ext #1
nate@troonvineyard.com

 

Wine 101 was last month and we had a surface level discussion. This time, we're going deeper.

Troon Vineyard, Estate Location
Troon Vineyard, Estate Location 97527 1475 Kubli Road, Grants Pass, OR 97527
April (2021)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |   Archives  |   Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2021 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable